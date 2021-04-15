Don’t Miss Gina Wolfrum’s 'Natural Sparkle' exhibition

Courtesy of Hayley Gallery Eternity

Contemporary mixed-media artist Gina Wolfrum’s Natural Sparkle exhibition brings nature's divine beauty to the limelight through an array of various media, presenting you with landscapes that twinkle. The exhibition is free of charge and open for anyone to attend at Hayley Gallery between 4-8 p.m. on April 17. Reservations are encouraged.

Wolfrum’s award-winning artwork infuses semi-precious stones, minerals, rocks, mica and glass into her expressive paintings, unlike anything you've ever seen before. Always eager to create art with unexpected elements, she returned to her artistic roots after leaving the stressful corporate world and relocating to a farm in rural Ohio. When an interior designer pulled her into the world of decorative art and murals, she instinctively transitioned back to the fine arts training she had received in her youth.

Her decorative art has been featured in books, trade journals, television and various websites. Her work using natural elements, crystals and glass have gained popularity and received many awards. In October 2018, her entry Amethyst Awakening ranked in the top 25 at ArtPrize10 in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Wolfrum studied in studios around the country to further develop her use of color, texture and natural elements. She currently lives with her husband and a very large dog in Northwest Ohio on a quiet farm surrounded by flower beds and bird feeders, where she continues gathering more inspiration for her artwork.

Pre-show purchases are welcome, and can be bought online. All work sold prior to each opening reception will be available for pick up at the conclusion of the reception.

Her solo show will be on display through May 12.

After the opening reception on April 17, no appointment will be necessary to visit the gallery, which is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Be sure to check out other artist opening receptions this year, featuring a range of multi-talented artists displaying their unique forms of creativity.

Aside from online reservations, additional ways to book your spot for April 17 include calling the gallery at 614-855-4856 or sending an email to hayley@hayleygallery.com with your preferred time.

