Dog Film Festival comes to Columbus

The Dog Film Festival is making its away to Columbus Sept. 14, in its 4th year of traveling across the country.

The festival was created to celebrate our love and admiration of dogs through film. The series contains works of art curated by Tracie Hotchner, a well-known pet and wellness expert. The films are made without any abuse toward the animals that are in them, created to exemplify what it truly means to be man's best friend.

Some of the notable films that will be played are Dog Power and It's a Potcake Life, both fascinating documentaries. There will also be short animated tales (no pun intended), personal experiences and amazing chronicles.

The film festival will be held at the Gateway Film Center on Saturday, Sept. 14 at noon. The cost is $15 and tickets can be purchased online or at the box office.

A portion of every ticket benefits Columbus Humane in its fight against animal cruelty.

Mallory Arnold is an assistant editor. Feedback welcome at marnold@cityscenemediagroup.com.