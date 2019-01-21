Did someone say local Wedding Showcase?!

× Expand Photos courtesy of Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens

First comes love, then comes engagement, then comes the Wedding Showcase at Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens. Held 6-9 p.m. on Jan. 25, the Wedding Showcase is a chance to meet select vendors while enjoying gourmet appetizers, live entertainment, wine and bubbly samples, cakes and cocktails – right here at central Ohio’s premier wedding venue.

The host of more than 400 private events each year, the Conservatory is a leading expert in throwing the perfect wedding. From photographers to cake designers, the Conservatory has experience with hundreds of vendors, and has curated a selection of 43 top professionals for the Wedding Showcase. These vendors included caterers, florists, photographers, DJs, wedding planners, bakers, dance instructors, travel specialists, event rental companies, hair and makeup experts, tuxedo rental professionals, a bridal boutique, a stationery company, and a photo booth. The complete list can be found here.

The Wedding Showcase is also offers a unique chance to see the Conservatory’s four venue rental options after dark, including the historic John F. Wolfe Palm House as well as the Dorothy M. Davis Showhouse, currently featuring Orchids.

Tickets are $20 if purchased prior to the event; $25 at the door. Tickets are available here.

About the Franklin Park Conservatory

Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens offers world-class horticulture, art and nature-based exhibitions, and educational programs for all ages. Situated on 40 acres on the eastern side of Franklin Park, the Conservatory features the historic 1895 John F. Wolfe Palm House; 83,000 square feet of glasshouses; botanical gardens including the Scotts Miracle-Gro Foundation Children’s Garden; and meeting and event spaces. The Conservatory owns the largest collection of glass artwork by Dale Chihuly in a botanical garden and is home to internationally recognized light artist James Turrell’s Light Raiment II, which illuminates the John F. Wolfe Palm House every evening from dusk until dawn.