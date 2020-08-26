DeWine offers guidelines to reopen arts venues

The arts are opening back up.

Gov. DeWine issued a public announcement saying that the Columbus performing arts venues will be allowed to reopen in the near future.

However, there will be strict rules and guidelines when it comes to this good news.

Once the Ohio Department of Health signs a reopening order, theaters and venues must follow a long list of guidelines.

“To give arts organizations the opportunity to begin planning for performances, the order will say that interior venue attendance will be capped at the lesser of 15 percent of their fixed-seated capacity or 300 people, while outdoor venue attendance will be capped at the lesser of 15 percent of their fixed seating capacity or 1,500 people,” a statement from Health Interim Director Lance Himes says.

Additional rules include but are not limited to:

Conduct daily health symptom assessments.

Directors, producers, conductors, employees and volunteers must wear face coverings.

No congregating before or after rehearsals or performances.

For patrons, family members should sit together, socially distanced from other individuals.

The arts themselves have a lot to change to fit the required rules. Organizations must modify the process of auditions, rehearsals and performances to maintain a minimum of six feet among individuals. Rehearsals should be reduced to the extent possible and close contact between performers and patrons are not permitted.

While there is much work to be done, we're looking forward to opening night!

Mallory Arnold is an editor. Feedback welcome at marnold@cityscenemediagroup.com.