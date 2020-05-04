Delicious ways to celebrate Cinco de Mayo 2020

Don’t let quarantine ruin your Cinco de Mayo fiesta. Here are some delicious ways to celebrate Mexican culture and its annual holiday, which formally commemorates the Mexican Army’s victory over the French Empire at the Battle of Puebla in 1862.

Order Mexican Food

Many Mexican restaurants are offering take-out and delivery along with special deals.

Condado Tacos: Order a $10 bud box featuring two tacos and chips, plus get house-made margaritas to go, which are available in eight flavors. It’s six central Ohio locations are open.

El Vaquero: All 10 of the central Ohio locations are offering pick-up and delivery. Pick from its vast menu featuring seafood, fajitas, tacos and more.

Don Tequila Mexican Grill and Cantina Bar: Locations include Powell, North Columbus, Dublin and Upper Arlington, all of which are offering take-out or delivery options.

Local Cantina: All nine of its central Ohio locations are offering orders to go. The Party Packs pre-orders are over, but tacos, dips and margaritas are still available for order.

Make Margaritas

Enjoy this delicious Margarita recipe by Bon Appétit.

Ingredients

Kosher salt (for serving)

½ thick lime wheel (for serving)

2 oz. tequila blanco

¾ oz. fresh lime juice

¾ oz. simple syrup

Preparing

Place some salt on a small plate. Rub rim of an old-fashioned or rocks glass with lime (reserve for serving); dip in salt. Fill with ice and set aside.

Combine tequila, lime juice, and simple syrup in a cocktail shaker. Fill shaker with ice, cover, and shake vigorously until outside of shaker is very cold, about 20 seconds.

Strain cocktail through a Hawthorne strainer or a slotted spoon into reserved glass. Garnish with lime wheel.

Get Corona

You’ll love this Corona. Enjoy this Mexico-brewed beer that won’t give you COVID-19. CBS News reported in March that 38 percent of American beer drinkers said they wouldn’t buy Corona “under any circumstances.” In early April, the New York Times reported that Corona Beer halted production since it’s deemed a nonessential product. Even still, the beer is currently still available for purchase in local stores.

Switch Up the Guacamole

From grilled and tropical fruit guacamole to kale and blue cheese guac, the options are endless for this classic Mexican dish. Here is one of our favorite recipes though, thanks to Richard Sandoval Hospitality.

Ingredients

4 slices bacon

2 ripe Hass avocados coarsely chopped

2 tbsp plum tomatoes, minced

1 tbsp red onion, minced

1 serrano chile, minced

2 tbsp cilantro, minced

2 tablespoons fresh lime juice

Kosher salt

Garnish

3 tbsp crumbled fresh cotija cheese

1 tablespoon crushed pork chicharrones

1 tbsp chopped cilantro

Serve with crispy tortilla chips or pork rinds

Directions

Cook the bacon in a large skillet over medium heat, turning occasionally, until crisp and browned, about 8 minutes. Transfer it to paper towels to drain. Coarsely chop the bacon.

Mash the avocados, tomato, onion, chile, cilantro and lime juice together in a medium bowl with a large serving fork. Be sure to keep the guacamole chunky. Season it generously to taste with salt.

Put the guacamole in a serving bowl. Top it with bacon, cotija cheese, crushed chicharrones & cilantro. Serve it immediately with chips or pork rinds.

Note: The guacamole can be covered with a piece of plastic wrap pressed directly on its surface and refrigerated for up to 8 hours.