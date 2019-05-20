Dedication of the Abigail Wexner Research Institute

× Expand Photo courtesy of Nationwide Children's Hospital

On Tuesday, May 21, Nationwide Children's Hospital will dedicate the hospital's Research Insitute as the Abigail Wexner Research Institute at Nationwide Children's Hospital.

The Reseach Institute is an essential part of the hospital. It occupies 525,000 square feet across three buildings. A multitude of work is done within the Institute, including basic, clinical, translational and health services. It has earned its reputation as one of the most distinguished centers of its kind thanks to Abigail Wexner, who has spent more than 25 years on the board of directors.

Wexner is credited for Nationwide Children's pediatric health care systems becoming one of the leading programs in the country. She began her role on Nationwide Children's board in 1993 and was board chair from 2005-2012. Through her work and dedication, the Institute is ranked among the top 10 for National Institutes of Health funding among free-standing children's hospitals.

The Wexner family has supported Nationwide Children's in many more ways. Wexner was part of the merge of the Center for Child and Family Advocacy with the Columbus Coalition Against Family Violence to create The Center for Family Safety and Healing and is serving as board chair.

Nationwide Children's Hospital released a statement by Wexner:

“I am extraordinarily proud of the significant impact that Nationwide Children’s Hospital is having, not only on the well-being of Central Ohio’s children, but also the advances in research that support the health of children around the world,” said Abigail Wexner. “Impact of this magnitude doesn’t happen without visionary leadership, dedicated staff and a supportive community. It has been an honor to work alongside Dr. Allen and the team and witness firsthand the transformation of this institution. One simply cannot help but be inspired and want to do as much as possible to fuel further advances.”

Nationwide is also excited to announce the newly established Allen Distinguished Scholar in Pediatric Research. Chief Executive Officer Steve Allen has worked tirelessly to improve the institute and make it what it is today. As CEO, Allen worked through the evolution of the hospital; from $41.7 million in external research awards to now an annual research budget of more than $190 million.

The award will be given to a Nationwide Children's senior researcher who goes above and beyond in innovation and skill in the Abigail Wexner Research Insitute. The winner will be announced later in the year and will receive $100,000.

Allen has announced his plans to retire in June.