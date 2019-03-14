Deals and discounts for St. Patrick's Day

St. Patrick's Day is fast-approaching and people everywhere are rummaging through their closet for their best attire, flying their Irish flags and prepping for celebratory parades.

There's no better way than celebrating the day of green than saving a little bit of it from escaping your wallet.

× Get luck on your side starting today. The new Clover Donut is available at Tim Hortons for a limited time! pic.twitter.com/61dimv2dDU — Tim Hortons U.S. (@TimHortonsUS) March 6, 2019

Grab three of your friends and head to Tim Hortons for a four-piece donut set, lining up to form an adorable shamrock clover. Not only is the Venetian cream filling and green fondant delicious, but for a limited time, the chain is offering the four pack for a discounted price under $5.

Bruegger's Bagels brings out their seasonal, classic shamrock bagels on March 15 through Sunday. Nab one while you can!

× March’s #NeighborhoodDrink, the $2 ABSOLUT Rainbow Punch is made with ABSOLUT vodka, green apple, lemon, ginger, and topped with a candy rainbow. And our DOLLAR HURRICANE is available till Fat Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/eM5027Aouh — Applebee's (@Applebees) March 1, 2019

Looking for something a little more out there? Applebee's has a special $2 ABSOLUT Rainbow Punch that really sparkles. It's a mouth-puckering, sweet and sour drink with a candy rainbow on top.

× Lucky you! Our Irish Creme coffees and Mint Brownie donut are back! Get them before your luck runs out ☘️ pic.twitter.com/2NCjfH82oJ — Dunkin' (@dunkindonuts) March 6, 2019

Dunkin' Donuts is bringing back their Irish Creme for the month of the Irish. Throughout March, participating restaurants are serving iced coffees for only $2 between 2 - 6 p.m.

Arby's celebrates St. Patrick's Day with their mint chocolate shake, topped with Andes candy pieces. The shake is generously drizzled with whipped cream and minty chocolate and available through March 24.

Can't get enough of green mint? Dairy Queen's blizzard of the month is the Mint Oreo Blizzard. Through March 17, you can buy one blizzard and get a second for 99 cents.

LUCKY for you, all these deals are available for St. Patrick's Day. Maybe you won't find a pot of gold in the month of March, but with specials like these, you may save one.

Mallory Arnold is an assistant editor. Feedback welcome at cityscenemediagroup.com.