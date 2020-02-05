Danceville, U.S.A. turns dance lessons into global impact

Amid global climate change and natural disasters, Danceville, U.S.A. is doing its part to support the environment and restore the health of our planet.

The Short North ballroom dance studio has partnered with One Tree Planted, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, and for every dance lesson taken at the studio a tree will be planted. Their mission is to reforest the planet, one tree at a time.

“Last year when the Amazon was on fire and this year when a billion animals died in Australia, I was shook,” says studio owner Keith Michael in a press release. “Seeing what we've done to our planet, it can be difficult (nearly impossible sometimes) to find the light, let alone be the light. Mostly, though, I've found myself pointing fingers and ‘damning the man.’ How is that helping anyone or anything? Time to take responsibility! Be the light you want to see in others.”

For this reason, Michael has decided to use his studio as a vehicle for change. Starting this month, every dance lesson taken at Danceville means one tree planted.

“Every time you dance with us, you're planting trees,” says Michael in a press release. “One beautiful thing lending itself to another beautiful thing. Our goal for 2020 is to plant 10,000 trees.”

The studio utilizes a three-way method of learning for its students, including private lessons, group lessons and practice parties. Danceville also brings artists to the studio once a month as performers and/or guest instructors. To begin dancing, the studio offers an introductory special of two, 30-minute private lessons for $40.

For more information, call 614-223-1774 or visit www.dancevilleusa.com.

Gillian Janicki is a contributing writer. Feedback is welcome in the comments.