CSO cancels Ben Folds concert

A formal message from the CAPA

Due to the continuing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Columbus Symphony presentation of Ben Folds scheduled for June 13 has been canceled. Tickets will be automatically refunded to ticket purchasers’ accounts and the credit should appear within 5-7 days. Questions can be directed to the CBUSArts Ticket Center at tickets@cbusarts.com.

In addition, the CSO will suspend the June 2020 Nationwide Picnic with the Pops, its annual outdoor summer series at the Columbus Commons, and is assessing the possibility of presenting an abbreviated schedule that will begin in July. The CSO is monitoring COVID-19 developments and will release more information once a decision has been made.

The 2020 Popcorn Pops, the CSO’s annual outdoor summer series for kids also held at the Columbus Commons, has been suspended.