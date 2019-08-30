Harry Potter to Elton John | CSO 2019-20 Pop Series

Get pumped about the return of CSO’s Pop Series. The Columbus Symphony just announced its roster for the 2019-20 season. Subscriptions and single tickets are now available. Check out all the amazing new shows below!

Disney Concerts: Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

Oct. 19 | 8p.m.

Ohio Theatre

Stuart Chafetz, conductor

The orchestra is set to bring Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas to life. Enjoy the music from this holiday classic to get in both the Halloween and Christmas spirit! Rated PG.

× Expand kgordon

Brahms V. Radiohead

Nov. 9 | 8 p.m.

Ohio Theatre

Steve Hackman, conductor

Conductor, composer, arranger, producer, and songwriter Steve Hackman presents his stunning combination of two unlikely artists: Brahms and Radiohead. The performance includes all four movements of Brahm’s First Symphony, as well as 8 Radiohead songs from their 1997 album OK Computer.

× Expand Chris Lee Steve Hackman Steve Hackman conducts the Stereo Hideout Orchestra in Brahms vs. Radiohead at Kings Theatre, 5/19/18. Photo by Chris Lee

Holiday Pops

Dec. 6 | 8 p.m.

Dec. 7 | 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Dec. 8 | 3 p.m.

Ronald J. Jenkins, conductor

Columbus Symphony Chorus

Columbus Children’s Choir

BalletMet Academy

Under the direction of Ronald J. Jenkins, the Columbus Symphony and Chorus brings back the beloved Columbus tradition. With Christmas carols, classic songs, and even an appearance by Santa Claus, the performance is sure to bring you all the holiday cheer.

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire in Concert

Jan. 18 | 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Ohio Theatre

Still upset you didn’t get your Hogwarts letter when you turned 11? Don’t worry, you can still experience the wizarding world in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire as presented by your Columbus Symphony. Rated PG-13.

The Music of Frank Sinatra with Tony DeSare

Feb. 14 | 8pm

Palace Theatre

Stuart Chafetz, conductor

Dancer-singer-musician Tony DeSare performs all your Sinatra favorites, including “Come Fly with Me,” “One for My Baby,” “New York, New York,” “My Way,” and others.

The Music of Elton John featuring Michael Cavanaugh

April 4 | 8 p.m.

Palace Theatre

Stuart Chafetz, conductor

Grammy and Tony-nominated Michael Cavanaugh honors Sir Elton John in a hit-packed performance featuring classics “Crocodile Rock,” “Rocket Man,” “Benny and the Jets,” and more.

Raiders of the Lost Ark

May 2 | 8 p.m.

Palace Theatre

Stuart Chafetz, conductor

Go on an adventure with your favorite cinema hero, Indiana Jones, in an exploration of Raiders of the Lost Ark. John Williams’ score is sure to amaze you as the Columbus Symphony performs it live. Rated PG.

Tickets are sold individually and in the two packages below:

The Pops 7 – Get tickets for all 7 events

– Get tickets for all 7 events The Movies 3 + Holiday Pops – See The Nightmare Before Christmas, Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, Raiders of the Lost Ark, and Holiday Pops

Purchase in-person at the CAPA Ticket Center (39 E. State St.), by phone at 614-469-0939, or at www.columbussymphony.com.