CSO announces 2019-20 Masterworks season

Get ready for some culture – The Columbus Symphony Orchestra 2019-20 Masterworks season is now available.

CSO Music Director Rossen Milanov has put together 12 Masterworks programs to celebrate the organization’s new initiative – Putting the Star in Columbus.

Half of these programs are festivals that thematically centered on art and knowledge with an emphasis on education and interaction. In these festivals, patrons can enjoy a verity of music during the American Festival and the Russian Festival, an aural exaltation to glass artist Dale Chihuly in the Chihuly Festival, and a commemoration of Ludwig van Beethoven’s 250th anniversary during Beethoven at 250 festival, among others. Additionally, one program will salute the Ohio Theatre’s famous Mighty Morgan organ in Saint-Saëns’ Organ Symphony. Two special add-on programs – Handel’s Messiah on Nov. 23-24 at various times and the Columbus Symphony Benefit Concert on Feb. 8 at 7:30 p.m. – will top off these revelries. The add-on programs are not included in the subscription packages.

Masterworks programs come with an assortment of accompaniments.

Preludes - Prior to each Masterworks program, Rossen Milanov or WOSU’s Christopher Purdy will give a 30-minute briefing about the works to be performed that evening.

- Prior to each Masterworks program, Rossen Milanov or WOSU’s Christopher Purdy will give a 30-minute briefing about the works to be performed that evening. Postludes - After certain programs, guests can enjoy a supplementary performance from a smaller ensemble, participate in a post-performance discussion with Milanov and/or featured soloist(s), enjoy drink samples, and/or meet CSO musicians.

- After certain programs, guests can enjoy a supplementary performance from a smaller ensemble, participate in a post-performance discussion with Milanov and/or featured soloist(s), enjoy drink samples, and/or meet CSO musicians. Friday Coffee Dress - Certain Masterworks programs permit attendance to their Friday morning rehearsals for $10. Free coffee and pastries included.

- Certain Masterworks programs permit attendance to their Friday morning rehearsals for $10. Free coffee and pastries included. Mozart to Matisse - The CSO and the Columbus Museum of Art will offer a series of afternoon lectures that combine chamber music by CSO musicians with art from the CMA. These lectures will address the contents of upcoming Masterworks programs while discussing the interplay between music and visual art.

- The CSO and the Columbus Museum of Art will offer a series of afternoon lectures that combine chamber music by CSO musicians with art from the CMA. These lectures will address the contents of upcoming Masterworks programs while discussing the interplay between music and visual art. College Club – Students can enroll in a $25 membership program that grants unlimited access to all concerts, post-concert events, special member emails, and discounts for the purchase of additional student tickets.

These programs come together for the Putting the Star in Columbus initiative. Cementing the CSO’s commitment to community service and audience development, the initiative has secured the participation of renowned international artists including cellist Pablo Fernandez and organist Cameron Carpenter and the collaboration of local arts and cultural organizations such as BalletMet and Opera Columbus to reflect the diversity and growth of this city.

Subscriptions to concert packages are currently available at columbussymphony.com.

Complete Schedule

TWISTED 3

Thursday, September 26, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, September 27, 8 p.m.

Saturday, September 28, 8 p.m.

Sunday, September 29, 2 p.m.

AMERICAN FESTIVAL

Friday, October 11, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, October 12, 7:30 p.m.

THE ROMANTIC CELLO

Friday, November 1, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, November 2, 7:30 p.m.

CHOPIN PIANO CONCERTO AND ENIGMA VARIATIONS

Friday, November 15, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, November 16, 7:30 p.m.

RUSSIAN WINTER FESTIVAL I: NATASHA RETURNS

Friday, January 10, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, January 11, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, January 12, 2 p.m.

RUSSIAN WINTER FESTIVAL II: EXOTIC MASTERPIECES

Friday, January 24, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, January 25, 7:30 p.m.

SAINT-SAËNS ORGAN SYMPHONY WITH CAMERON CARPENTER

Friday, February 21, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, February 22, 7:30 p.m.

CHIHULY FESTIVAL: MUSIC FROZEN IN GLASS

Friday, February 28, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, February 29, 7:30 p.m.

PEAKS OF BEAUTY AND DEVOTION

Friday, March 6, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 7, 7:30 p.m.

BEETHOVEN AT 250: AN APOTHEOSIS OF ENERGY

Friday, March 20, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 21, 7:30 p.m.

THE RITE OF SPRING

Friday, March 27, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 28, 7:30 p.m.

BEETHOVEN AT 250: THE NINTH SYMPHONY