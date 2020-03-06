COSI Wins Again!

× Expand Photo by Adam Cairns COSI

Last week, USA Today announced the winners of its Reader’s Choice Travel Award. COSI received the huge honor of first place in the category of "Best Science Museum" beating out highly acclaimed museums like the Chicago Field Museum and the Houston Museum of Natural Science.

Everyone’s favorite science museum on the banks of the Scioto has been recognized before in its 55 years, both statewide and nationally, but the USA Today award is one for the books.

A panel of experts and editors took the list of all science museums in the nation and whittled it down to 19 for the public to vote, and COSI ended up being voted as number one in the nation.

COSI frequently features relevant and inclusive initiatives and programmings like their Energy Explorers exhibit and the Color of Science program. There is something for everyone to learn from a day spent at the museum.

In 2017, COSI partnered with the American Museum of Natural History in New York City to feature the permanent dinosaur exhibit. COSI is also host to the largest planetarium in Ohio, showing short educational programs in the 60-foot dome screen.

Congratulations COSI!

Upcoming Events at COSI

Through May 3 | various times | Nat. Geo Giant Screen Theater

The two feature science films playing now at COSI are Flight of the Butterflies and Great Bear Rainforest.

Through May 25 | 10 a.m.-5 p.m. | DC Superheroes Exhibit

Dress up as your favorite superhero and learn how to defeat evil in Gotham and beyond with this fun, new interactive experience. To read more about the exhibit, click here.

March 12 | 6 p.m. | COSI After Dark: Superheroes

21+ event to experience COSI without kids. Trivia, animals and visits from local brewing companies make this a night you won’t want to miss.

March 21 | 6 p.m. | COSI Discovery Night: Murder Mystery

Another event for adults after-hours. Tackle this classic whodunnit while drinking craft brew and enjoying the buffet.

March 27 | 5 p.m. | Family Friday Night

Head down to COSI with the whole family for the discount-price night.

To learn more and purchase admission tickets, visit www.cosi.org. COSI is open daily from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Sarah Robinson is an editorial assistant.