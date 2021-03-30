COSI to reopen this summer

COSI announced on its 57th anniversary, March 29, that it will reopen to members and the general public June 3.

“We look forward to welcoming everyone back to the nation’s No.1 science center,” says Dr. Frederic Bertley, COSI president and CEO.

The social distancing and masking has paid off. The museum is able to reopen since vaccine availability has increased and COVID-19 case rates have decreased.

“We are thrilled about the availability and uptake of vaccines, and like everyone in the region and nation, look forward to getting beyond this pandemic,” says Dr. Bertley. “While vaccines are readily available, however, we have implemented a number of additional safeguards to ensure our guests feel confident in visiting COSI and have a science, fun-filled experience.”

As one of its new COVID-19 safeguards, COSI added a scientific and technologically advanced UV-C photohydroionization air sterilization system to its building in partnership with Columbus-based Air Force One.

UV-C photohydroionization uses ultraviolet light within the building’s heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) system to eliminate germs, viruses and bacteria. Inside the HVAC system, UV-C light reacts with a catalyst and the air’s moisture to produce safe, ionized hydro-peroxide, which is safe for humans but not for germs and viruses.

Other safety protocols and safeguards include, but are not limited to, required mask wearing, hand sanitizer stations and enhanced cleaning protocols. Some COSI experiences such as the National Geographic Giant Screen Theater and the High-Wire Unicycle will remain closed. For more information on COSI’s guidelines, visit its website.

COSI will be open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday through Sunday.

All guests, including members, are required to reserve their tickets online in advance of their visit to ensure adequate space for social distancing.

If patrons prefer to stay virtual or just can’t wait until June 3 for some cool science, COSI offers a range of online learning opportunities. COSI Connects web portal features science activities, videos and virtual exhibit tours.

Whether in person or online, COSI is excited to help the community grow in science literacy.

“It has been a year full of challenges and opportunities emphasizing the critical importance of science and science literacy,” says Dr. Bertley, “and we can’t wait to open our doors to everyone, especially the future scientists and leaders of tomorrow who will shepherd us through the next global crisis.”

Sarah Grace Smith is an editorial assistant. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com