COSI presents D-Day: Normandy 1944 on June 6

× Expand NARA

Celebrating the 75th anniversary of D-Day, COSI is presenting D-Day: Normandy 1944 in its National Geographic Giant Screen Theater on Thursday, June 6.

There will be two showings of the World War II documentary that parents and children can enjoy; the first at 1 p.m. and the second at 3 p.m. Viewers will be able to remember the soldiers who gave their lives on this historic day and learn about the precise planning that went into its successful execution.

Theater-only tickets are priced at $8 per person and $4 for COSI members. For those who want to explore all that COSI has to offer before or after the film, purchase a general admission package or add the theater experience onto general admission purchase. Visit www.cosi.org/exhibits/theater, to purchase tickets.

A History Lesson

Kids and parents alike will leave the theater awe-stricken. Not only will audience members learn about the complexity of this mission, but they’ll also experience six storytelling technique – aerial shooting, live-action re-enactments, CGI reconstitutions, sand animation, archival photos and animated cartography – used to capture this compelling story.

Narrated by journalist Tom Brokaw, the film traces the events leading up to the game-changing day when Allied forces touched down on the northwestern coast of Nazi-occupied France and fought the Battle of Normandy, shifting the course of WWII in the Allies’ favor and changing the world.

The Allied Powers, comprised of the United States, England, France and later, Russia, secretly planned Operation Overlord to attack Adolf Hitler’s Atlantic Wall. They assembled millions of soldiers, thousands of boats and planes, and millions of tons of supplies in preparation for their invasion of Normandy.

Landing on the coast with 150,000 troops, the Allies breached the Atlantic Wall by the evening of June 6, 1944, marking D-Day the beginning of the end of World War II. After three months of battle in the region and tens of thousands of casualties, the Battle of Normandy ended and Allied forces liberated Paris from Hitler’s control on August 25.

To learn more about the film, watch videos, read reviews, views additional images and more, visit the D-Day: Normandy 1944 webpage.

Tatyana Tandanpolie is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.