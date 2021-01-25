COSI and WOSU exhibit new TV show

COSI and WOSU Public Media have joined forces in QED with Dr. B., a new weekly primetime television-series. The show, hosted by COSI President and CEO Dr. Fredric Bertley, a widely celebrated researcher and immunologist, will discuss global science topics that affect our daily lives.

QED, which stands for Quod Erat Demonstrandom or Quite Easily Demonstrated, was influenced by Dr. Bertley’s commitment to improving science literacy for all ages.

“Science is for everyone and everywhere. During the pandemic, people started to really understand the critical importance of science and science literacy,” says Dr. Bertley. “QED with Dr. B is a fantastic resource for people to increase their knowledge, interest, and curiosity around science.”

WOSU Public Media, whose mission is to engage, inform and inspire its community, is especially eager for the new series.

“We believe the timing is particularly right for growing an understanding and appreciation for cutting edge scientific research and discovery and a great deal of that is happening right here in Central Ohio,” says Tom Reiland, WOSU general manager.

Through one-on-one interviews with scientists, researchers and other world thinkers, the 13-episode first season will explore a variety of topics.

QED with Dr. B. will discuss antibiotic-resistant bacteria; race as a social, not biological, concept; viruses; the ethics of gene editing; the everyday impact of climate change and artificial intelligence.

“We’re also proud to be the first and only science museum in the country to co-produce a primetime science television show for adults,” says Dr. Bertley. “COSI could not be more pleased to have this opportunity to continue our mission to serve as a catalyst for science engagement and science literacy.”

QED with Dr. B.’s first episode will be airing this Wednesday, Jan. 27, at 7:30 p.m. on WOSU TV (channel 34.1) followed by a live Q&A with Dr. Bertley and Emmy award winning producer Diana Bergemann on WOSU TV’s Facebook page.

Sarah Grace Smith is an editorial assistant. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.