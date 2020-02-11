Congrats to the CSO Music Educator Award winners!

Every year, the Columbus Symphony Orchestra recognizes community members who have made a significant impact on music education. This year, the symphony is awarding the 2020 Music Educator Awards to three worthy nominees in the categories of elementary, secondary and community education.

Give a round of applause for the elementary education winner, Debra Keller-Perry. She has been a music teacher in public schools for more than 30 years. She currently serves as the elementary vocal music teacher at both Clinton and Winterset Elementary in the Columbus City school district.

But wait, there's more!

Throughout her career, Keller-Perry has directed a number of children’s choirs and music groups, organized music programs and foundations in the community, and has lectured on music and technology in both her school district and The Ohio State University.

Give it up for Daniel Gleich, In the secondary education winner. Gleich is the instrumental music teacher at Centennial High School in the Columbus city school district.

During his now 19-year career in music education, Gleich has dedicated time to the Centennial high school marching band – a possibly a competitor for the Best Damn Band in the Land? The band is the largest in the district and has traveled across the country for various festivals, invitationals and parades. He also directed the summer music program in Northland for middle and high school students involved in band and orchestra.

Gleich says his proudest career achievement was establishing the multicultural music festival and concert at Woodward Park middle school that features music and food from different cultures.

BUT WAIT! We can't forget the final winner.

Susan Larson took home the community education award. Currently the director of the Newark-Granville youth symphony, she is also an instructor at Denison University for its Suzuki program.

Before her current roles, Larson served as the orchestra director for Newark City schools and was invited to the White House with the high school string orchestra in 2009 for its achievements. Her impact extends beyond Columbus, as she has served various roles including conductor, clinician and director for a variety of orchestras and school ensembles across the region.

You're Invited! Special Banquet and Show

Each winner will receive $2,500 for the purpose of furthering music education. In the past, funds repaired and replaced instruments, purchased new music and computer software, hosted guest instructors, and attended professional development classes.

The awards banquet will begin at 5:30 p.m., March 28 at the Sheraton Columbus Hotel and Capitol Square.

Afterward, the CSO concert, The Rite of Spring, will light up the Ohio Theatre. The $65 tickets include admission to both the banquet and the concert. Click the above link for more information.

Sarah Robinson is a contributing writer.