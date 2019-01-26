CoMo will present their Season Finale show

ComoLogoBottom

Columbus Modern Dance Company’s presents “Season Finale,” an athletic, entertaining Saturday evening of modern dance. This annual event is the Company's culminating performance celebrating the year. Audiences will experience repertoire favorites under the lights of the lovely Abbey Theatre inside the Dublin Recreation Center. This production will take place on Saturday, Feb. 9 at 4:00 p.m. An informal reception will follow in the theater & lobby.

“Season Finale” features this Season's newest pieces by local and national guest choreographers. Commissioned pieces featured in this production include “In Motion" by Martine Clark, a Dublin-based dance artist. This fast-paced work was inspired by the “Running Man Frieze” located in the Dublin Rec Center. Both the frieze and the choreography recreate Muybridge’s motion study, turning movement into still frames. 6-woman work "Tree of Life, Future Tense" was choreographed by St. Louis-based Todd Weeks and is based on a Dublin sculpture of the same name. Week’s movement begins with a treelike shadow and has a Hawkins technique athleticism.

Showing for the first time in Columbus, Kelsey Morozow Burbink’s emotional duet honors the victims and first responders of the October 1 shooting at Mandalay Bay, Las Vegas. CoMo premiered this duet in September 2018 in Las Vegas at the “Hope Grows Here” conference. The duet “Pain, Paradise” was performed before over a thousand members of the Las Vegas community, and now CoMo brings the Dublin community this impactful experience.

Alicia Hann’s “Vulnerability Exposed” was shown this Season at the Center for Balanced Living’s gala fundraiser & at the “City Dance” showcase. Don’t miss this raw group work. In addition, audience favorite “White Shores” will be shown in its entirety. This three-part, 12-minute work is choreographed by Hannah Williamson of Cincinnati’s MamLuft&Co and will be the finale of our performance. The concert material is family-appropriate, and the show length is approximately 1.5 hours.

After the performance, the audience is invited to meet & greet the dancers. Light refreshments will be served. Mix and mingle with fellow audience members and join in the fun after-show activities celebrating the conclusion of CoMo’s 6th Season.

Ticket Information

Tickets for Season Finale are $15 for adults, general admission. Purchase tickets in advance at www.comodance.org/performances or call (614) 702-7090. Tickets will also be available at the door. Discounts are available for children under 10, students, seniors and military. Group rates are also available.

About Columbus Modern Dance Company:

Columbus Modern (CoMo) Dance Company is a part-time professional modern dance company located in Columbus, OH. Made up of dancers from around the United States, the company has an athletic, entertaining style. Many of our company dancers hold degrees in dance from various national universities. CoMo Dance Company enjoys working with a variety of local and national guest choreographers, and our dancers can adapt to many styles of modern dance. At CoMo Dance Company, our philosophy is Be Entertained. Be Included. Be Fulfilled. CoMo provides a community where highly passionate and educated individuals can have both a fulfilling family/career life and a professional dance career.