True Food Kitchen opens in Easton

× Expand Photos courtesy of True Food Kitchen

Getting ready, Columbus! True Food Kitchen is coming to Easton.

September 22, True Food Kitchen will open its first Columbus location at 4052 Worth Ave. The restaurant is known for its concentration of whole, nutritious foods and constantly alters its menu selection with the seasons.

For example, as the Easton location opens in the fall, True Food Kitchen will have plates such as butternut squash pizza, charred cauliflower, roasted Brussels sprouts, squash pie and more. The scratch bar serves equally delicious drinks such as organic teas, pressed juices and natural refreshers. Don't forget about the curated selection of beer and organic wine!

× Expand HEATHER KINKEL

True Food Kitchen's initial opening was supposed to be back in April, but the COVID-19 pandemic threw a wrench in those plans. The new opening date includes a whole new plan to keep customers healthy and safe.

Tables are six feet apart, of course, and new online ordering was created for pick-up and deliveries.

To learn more about the menu, background or hours, check out www.truefoodkitchen.com/locations/columbus