Comedy night at the National Veterans Memorial and Museum

Comedy has long been regarded as an outlet of stress and a source of comfort and hope. This is exemplified by the late Bob Hope, a comedian who toured and visited troops during World War II.

The National Veterans Memorial and Museum is hosting a comedy show inspired by Hope in addition to an exhibit. Military veterans and comedians Thom Tran and Leslie Battle will join Bob Hope impersonator Bill Johnson to present So Many Laughs: A Night of Comedy Inspired by Bob Hope.

Tran, a retired U.S. Army staff sergeant will headline the show. Tran started his career in stand-up comedy after receiving a combat injury and he credits comedy for saving his life.

Tran founded the GIs of Comedy Tour, a troupe of retired troops continuing to serve their country by providing comedic relief to audiences of both troops and civilians across the U.S. and internationally. He is one of 25 veterans featured in a permanent exhibit at the NVMM.

Afterward, Battle will take the stage. Battle is retired from the U.S. Army and National Guard but began her military career as an active duty medical laboratory technician. She has performed since 2011 and her stories revolve around life as a soldier, mother, divorcee and American pop culture.

Johnson is quite the Bob Hope impersonator. Johnson, who will serve as the guest master of ceremonies during the show, is a nationally recognized impersonator who has appeared in television shows and movies such as Ocean’s 11 and CSI.

The So Ready for Laughter: The Bob Hope Exhibit explores Hope’s major tours and travels during WWII and includes rare photos, wartime correspondence between Hope and service members, and a documentary.

Tickets are $30 for members and $35 for non-members and include museum admission, refreshments, the Bob Hope exhibit and the So Many Laughs comedy show.

The show will take place Saturday, March 7 at 7 p.m.

For more information, visit www.nationalvmm.org.

Natalie Caswell is a contributing writer.