Comedian Demetri Martin will bring the laughs to C-bus

There are a lot of comedians, but Demetri Martin is unique. Known for his deadpan delivery, quick-witted imagination, one-line jokes and interaction with the audience, Martin can have any crowd doubling-over in minutes.

For one night only, experiencing his comedy is just a short car ride away. Martin is coming to Columbus on Thursday, March 7, taking the Southern Theatre stage at 8 p.m.

Tickets are available and start around $30. Click here to purchase tickets or visit the CAPA Ticket Center in-person. Hurry! Tickets are going FAST!

Some of Martin’s Best One-Line Jokes

“I feel like if you see someone smelling their hand there’s never a good story behind it.”

“I think an eating contest is really just the beginning of a shitting contest.”

“A calzone is a food that shows you what you’ll look like if you keep eating it.”

“I went snorkeling one vacation aka surprise drinking a lot of water through a big straw.”

“I like people watching, mostly this one women.”

“I like digital cameras because they enable us to reminisce immediately.”

“I was on the train and hear this one guy say, ‘Man, I’m really good at checkers.’ Which is the same as saying ‘Man, I’m not good at a lot of things.’”

“Automatic paper towel dispensers are a solution to something that was never a problem in the first place.”

“I think the worst time to have a heart attack is during a game of charades.”

“If I had a book store, I’d make the mystery section really hard to find.”

Want to prepare for the show? Listen to People Watching, Yep or Other Jokes, some of Martins most popular bits on his comedy special albums.

About Demetri Martin

With three standup comedy albums and four hour-long specials already under his belt, Martin is not new to the comedy world – he’s merely a pro.

He began with doing standup in New York City while working as a staff writer for Late Night with Conan O’Brien and eventually became a regular on The Daily Show with Jon Stewart.

Additionally, he won a few awards for his work, wrote three best-sellers and had his fiction published in magazines including The Yorker and Esquire. His most recent book, If It’s Not Funny It’s Art, features a collection of his original drawings. In 2016, he even found time to write, direct and star in the film Dean, which won a Founder’s Prize at the Tribeca Film Festival.

