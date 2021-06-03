Come celebrate science with COSI

COSI is poised to host a city-wide Celebration of Science Day on June 5, two days after reopening to the public following closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This day is meant to acknowledge and commemorate the crucial role science has played during the pandemic as well as emphasize that now more than ever, science literacy is vital.

On June 5, individuals, families and organizations are asked to express their gratitude for science and partake in an activity of their choice that recognizes and reinforces science literacy. Participants can share posts and photos on social with #ThankYouScience and #cosireopens to be eligible for prizes, including COSI tickets, family memberships and COSI Connects Kits.

COSI, which was voted as the top science museum in the country for the second consecutive year by USA TODAY, has nine ideas for how people can spend their Celebrating of Science Day:

Reserve a ticket online for COSI’s opening weekend, which starts June 3

Post a photo of you getting together with a fellow vaccinated loved one, and use #ThankYouScience

Create your own science-related haiku, and post it! You can find ideas from COSI CEO and President Dr. Frederic Bertley, who posts haikus daily on his Twitter, @FredericBertley

Share a story online or on social platforms that details how science has impacted your life since the pandemic began

Watch an episode of QED with Dr. B, available on demand at COSI.org

Buy a COSI Connects Kit for a friend or neighbor

Make a donation in support of COSI’s forthcoming programming and projects

Follow COSI on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Though COSI is just now reopening its facility to the public, it hasn’t stopped working all of the pandemic. COSI found ways to engage its patrons through COSI Connects, an online learning platform; the COSI Learning Lunchbox, kits with hands-on science activities galore; COSI on Wheels: Curbside Edition, which has brought science to schools during the pandemic; The Color of Science: Digital Edition, which aims to bring people from diverse backgrounds together to learn about science’s biggest game-changers who are also from diverse backgrounds; QED with Dr. B, which airs weekly; and the COSI Science Festival.

“This past year has truly elevated the role and importance that science plays in society and for world safety,” Bertley says. “Science has not only made it possible for people across the world to reunite with their loved ones after an isolating 15 months, moreover, science is single-handedly responsible for society opening up again. We are thrilled to be able to leverage science to safely reopen our doors to the community. This ‘Celebration of Science Day’ is a fun and engaging way for people to show their appreciation for science as we and the rest of society open our doors.”

