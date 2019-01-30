Columbus Takes on Winter Polar Vortex

× Expand Photos courtesy of Pexels

Parts of America is facing Antartica-level temperatures this week.

The Midwest is enduring extreme arctic cold that’s not only bitterly cold, but in reality, very dangerous.

Columbus was put under a wind chill warning in effect until 1 p.m. Thursday, as many businesses and The Ohio State University’s campus closed and will open Thursday morning.

× Today is only the 14th day since 1978 that the Ohio State Columbus campus has closed or canceled classes. #StayInside #StayWarm #StaySafe pic.twitter.com/3kscJlSFL0 — OSU Emergency Mngmnt (@OSU_EMFP) January 30, 2019

What is a Polar Vortex?

The National Weather Service says a polar vortex is a large area of low pressure and cold air surrounding both of the Earth’s opposing poles.

When it becomes cold enough in the winter, the polar vortex will expand and send cold air like a jet stream.

The Dangers

The intensely cold wind chills associated with Columbus’s weather warning is not only inconvenient, but possibly deadly.

Wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

It’s important to take weather warnings seriously and be prepared for any emergencies that arise.

×

How to be Prepared

Carry an ice scraper, first aid kit, salt, jumper cables, a blanket and a flashlight in your car. Make sure your car has enough gas topped off, has been properly serviced and that your tires are prepared for the risks.

Once inside, weather.gov advises that no matter how much you want to press your hands against a heater, hot pad or even something like a hairdryer, to avoid extreme heat immediately. Some people may not feel the heat right away and end up burning their skin in attempt to get warm quickly.

Your home can take quite a beating when temperatures dip below freezing.

Check the exterior walls of your home for any holes or openings that could be an entry point for air coming through. You can purchase foam insulation to close them up or use weather stripping to remedy any cracks around doors and windows.

It's suggested, particularly if your home is well-aged, to set your faucets to a slow drip. This will help pipes stay open and lower the risk of them freezing.

Stay warm, stay inside and stay safe, Columbus!

Mallory Arnold is an assistant editor. For feedback please email marnold@cityscenemediagroup.com