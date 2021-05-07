Columbus Symphony announces Picnic with the Pops

× Expand Photo courtesy Terry Gilliam

It's official!

The Columbus Symphony announced that the 2021 Nationwide Picnic with the Pops is scheduled for June 12-July 31, with Popcorn Pops on June 18 and July 16.

"We have taken great pride in being here for the community throughout the pandemic. Picnic with the Pops and Popcorn Pops will give us exciting opportunities to celebrate returning to being together,” stated CSO Executive Director Denise Rehg in a statement. "Our patrons can be assured of adherence to the most current safety protocols as provided by the CDC and the Columbus Health Department. We are looking forward to a great summer and being here for our community. Come celebrate, relax, and enjoy!”

The Columbus Symphony has had a busy few years, spending a tremendous amount of time and effort on outreach and helping in the community. Read the story HERE.

“We’ve never stopped working,” Rehg says. “We’ve just accelerated the number of activities we produce. In 2020, we did things that we’ve always wanted to do, but never necessarily had the time to do in a regular season.”

× Expand Photo courtesy Randall Schieber Picnic with the Pops, Chris Botti and The Columbus Symphony Orchestra, Columbus Commons

Stay tuned for the entire 2021 Nationwide Picnic with the Pops season to be announced!