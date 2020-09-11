Columbus Symphony launches new music education websites

Photos courtesy of CAPA

Today the Columbus Symphony announced the launch of two new, interactive websites for students, parents and teachers to promote online learning for the arts. “CSOKidsKorner” is designed for grades K-6, featuring the symphony’s mascot, Bee-thoven, as the virtual guide into a fun and engaging learning tool. “SymphonicTeens” is an informative website for teens and aspiring young musicians filled with resources as well as fun educational games.

Both websites are composed of three areas to explore: “Learn,” “Play/Perform” and “Visit.” The differing websites have content tailored with activities and information specific to each age group.

The Learn tab on the CSOKidsKorner website has five different components. These online libraries include educational videos for the students to learn anything from the basics of reading music to the history of famous orchestral composers.

The Learn tab on the SymphonicTeens website offers seven different components filled with video lessons and audition tips. Both websites offer the “Columbus Symphony Recommends” page which lists Columbus Symphony concerts featuring their favorite instrument.

The Play tab on the CSOKidsKorner site allows students to review and apply what they studied in the “Learn” tab with quizzes that vary in difficulty. Coloring pages that feature various symphony instruments, personnel and Bee-thoven can also be downloaded. Parents can also sign up for an email subscription, “Kids Krew,” that will alert families of upcoming CSO events and activities designed especially for kids.

The Perform tab on the SymphonicTeens site features information on CSO masterclasses, music competitions, the CSO Youth Orchestras and additional resources.

The Visit tab on CSOKidsKorner includes family concerts information, a virtual tour for students, parents and teachers to explore the ins and outs of the Ohio Theatre and a link to the Columbus Symphony website.

On the SymphonicTeens website, the Visit tab includes Masterworks concerts as well as the virtual tour of the Ohio Theatre and link to the CSO website that contains its concert schedule with the latest information on upcoming concerts.

The Columbus Symphony, dedicated to being a leading music education resource, has also partnered up with Columbus City Schools to provide a free curriculum to every third-grade student in the district.

