Columbus ranks no. 4 most stressful city for pets

× Expand Photo courtesy of pexel

Your furry friends get stressed just like you and the city they live in might be the root of it. Cities that get hit by more thunderstorms or frequent firework celebrations, etc. can cause pets to feel panicked to the point of needing to hide under their owners’ couch. TakeSpruce recently ranked the top U.S. cities where these factors are prevalent; landing Columbus a hefty No. 4 spot in the lineup.

Birmingham, Ala. landed at the top of the stress meter with a score of 44.3 out of a possible 50 points. Orlando, Fla. with a score of 43.4 and Memphis, Tenn. with a score of 41.9 followed shortly behind. Columbus trailed with a score of 41.7 which is relatively unsurprising due to the size of the city and consistent weather changes.

There are ways to relieve your pet’s stress, however. First, it is important to know key signs that your animal may be stressed out in comparison to their regular demeanor. Here are the top ten indicators:

Pacing or shaking.

Whining or barking.

Yawning, drooling, or licking.

Changes in eyes or ears.

Changes in body posture.

Shedding.

Panting.

Changes in bodily functions.

Avoidance or displacement behavior.

Hiding or escape behavior.

If your animal is stressed, you should move them away from the stressor. For

instance, if a thunderstorm is causing panic, you need to find a quiet space for your pet to regroup and resist the urge to over comfort, as it can make them feel justified and enable them to repeat their fear in any similar situation.

Performing a routine activity can also help your pet regroup, such as responding to commands from you. Similar to humans, exercise is also a great stress reliever. From a walk to chasing a laser, any pet can appreciate the release of tension.

If your animal is consistently stressed, it may be in their best interest to take them to the veterinarian. If medical assistance is confirmed unnecessary, a trainer or veterinary behaviorist can assist in evaluating the stress-related issue. Also, all stress is not bad stress. Some stress is fear-induced, which can help aid in protection.

Alex Moreno is an contributing writer. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.