Columbus Metropolitan Library now offering instant access to more than 30,000 eAudiobooks

Through its website, www.columbuslibrary.org, the Columbus Metropolitan Library (CML) is now offering instant access to more than 30,000 titles of digital audiobooks.

Previously, just like the physical books themselves, one would have to reserve and wait to receive access to digital audiobooks. Now there is no need to reserve or wait, just type in your library card information, download and listen.

By simply going to the library’s homepage and clicking the blue box labeled “eAudiobooks,” customers have access to thousands of worlds, fantasies, and stories all at their fingertips.

Customers can even download the desktop and mobile app so that they can they have access to CML’s eAudiobooks anytime and anywhere.

To make it even easier, CML’s library staff are equipped and eager to help customers with any problems they may come across when using an eReader or downloading apps and items.

In 2018, CML customers downloaded 2 million digital items, and with numbers trending upward in 2019, it is clear that the CML is rising to meet customers' demands.

About the Columbus Metropolitan Library

Beginning in 1873, the CML has grown to now have 22 branches alongside its beautiful Main Library. Spanning all of Franklin County, Ohio, the CML serves central Ohio citizens by offering programs such as Homework Help, Reading Buddies, Summer Reading Challenge and others in order to support the library’s Strategic Plan of supporting the vision of “a thriving community where wisdom prevails.” This plan then allows the CML to help in areas of urgent need such as kids being unprepared for kindergarten, high school graduation, college and career readiness and employment resources.

The CML has been nationally recognized for its efforts by being named the 2010 Library of the Year by Library Journal, as well as receiving the highest honor for libraries and museums in 2011, the National Medal Winner by the Institute for Museum and Library Services for work in community service.

Sara Dowler is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.