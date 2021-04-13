Columbus man is discovering his roots

After 58 years of wondering where he came from, adoptee David Bynum decided to film his emotional journey of search and reunion with his birth family.

The documentary about his search premiered April 9 on streaming services iTunes, Apple TV, Google Play, YouTube Movies and VUDU.

The film is called "From a Place of Love – My Adoption Journey." Its mission is to give viewers, especially those affected by adoption, a clearer understanding of the emotional aspects of search and reunion.

“This is probably the most emotional thing I've ever been through in my life," Bynum says. "Because there's so much discovery, and you're learning about the unknown."

Bynum grew up as an only child to his adoptive mother and father, who couldn't have children of their own. His childhood was happy and normal. Eventually, his adoptive mother gave him a photograph of his birth mother and granted him permission to start his search.

"I felt that was the greatest gift of selflessness that any adoptive mother could give a child," Bynum said.

He shared that fear of rejection had prevented him from going through with past attempts to connect with his birth family. But as he was getting older, he knew he needed to find closure in discovering his true roots.

Remarkably, in just 11 weeks, Bynum was able to find both sides of his biological family. He learned that he had four siblings, two from his maternal side and two from his paternal side. He also discovered his parents had put him up for adoption because they were an interracial couple, and that was frowned upon in the ’50s.

"It was very emotional to find out exactly who your mother was, your father was, the type of people and their interests," Bynum says. "All of that closed a big gap that I carried."

More than anything, Bynum says he hopes his documentary will reach those affected by adoption and help break the stigma surrounding the issue.

"I just hope this film meets people at their needs," Bynum says. "You can take away from it what you need, whether it's a way to search, whether it's a way to prepare yourself mentally, physically emotionally or spiritually, whether it's the emotional rollercoaster that all of us ride. I hope whatever it is you need to take away from this film, it makes you better."

For more information or to purchase the film, visit www.fromaplaceoflovefilm.com/.

