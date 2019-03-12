Columbus Library opens new watercolor exhibit

× Expand Painting by Gillian Gross

Light in color, soft in brush strokes, watercolor paintings can parallel the spring season, in a way. And with the warmer season right around the corner, the Columbus Metropolitan Library has the perfect new exhibit.

Painting by Jacki Chizever

Experience artwork by watercolorists in The Riches of Reading: Images of the Literary, on display until April 29 in Carnegie Gallery, second floor of the main library. The main branch is open Tuesdays-Saturdays 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sundays 1-4 p.m.

Painting by John Behling

The exhibit is a collection of watercolor paintings by 20 artists from the John Behling Watercolor Society – a group of artists that learn different painting techniques and create pieces in positive and encouraging surroundings.

The watercolors used in the displayed paintings convey the diverse aspects and abundant rewards that come from reading and the wealth of knowledge that can be found in a library. The pieces are available for purchase and feature a description of a specific literary phrase, novel or quotation that inspired the artist.

Some of the artists and their inspiration

Martha Bowling found inspiration in a quote by singer-songwriter and actress Janell Monáe – “Women will be hidden no more. We will not remain hidden figures. We have names… It was woman that gave you Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. It was woman that gave you Malcolm X. And according to the Bible, it was a woman that gave you Jesus. Don’t ever forget it.” Her colorful painting depicts three Pakistani women carrying ceramic vessels on their head and wearing traditional garments.

Gillian Gross was inspired by Frances Hodgson Burnett's novel The Secret Garden and used the quote "If you look the right way, you can see the whole world is a garden." Their piece conveys a black buck standing in an abstract purple, orange and pink forest.

Kathy Grannan used a longer quote from the 1829 novel The Sketch Book by Washington Irving – "There is in every true woman's heart a spark of heavenly fire, which lies dormant in the broad daylight of prosperity but which kindles up, and beams and blazes in the dark hour of adversity." Her geometric piece features facial aspects surrounded by warm and cool colors.

Painting by Martha Bowling Painting by Gillian Gross Painting by Kathy Grannan

The exhibit is put on by the Fred & Howard Fund and the Friends of the Library. The Fred & Howard Fund is a Legacy Fund that promotes urban development, performing arts, equal rights, city culture and nightlife. Friends of the Library is a nonprofit 501(c)(4) organization that is made up of the Columbus Metropolitan Library’s everyday customers and advocates that are passionate about the library.

To learn more about the Columbus Metropolitan Library and The riches of Reading: Images of the Literary, visit www.columbuslibrary.org.