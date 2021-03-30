Columbus library expands Culture Pass program

Through its Cultural Pass program, the Columbus Metropolitan Library (CML) offers its cardholders free admissions to cultural institutions. This program allows cardholders to checkout passes as they would a book.

Piloted in 2018, the Culture Pass program provides cardholders limited free access to central Ohio cultural institutions that regularly charge for admission.

The program began by offering Culture Passes to the Franklin Park Conservatory and the Wexner Center for the Arts. Since the program’s founding, the CML has worked to expand its participating organizations.

Recently, the CML has added the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium to the program.

“With the help of our community partners, we’re working to expose all central Ohioans to the many renowned cultural gems we are fortunate to have at our doorstep,” says CML Chief Community Engagement Officer Donna Zuiderweg. “As a public library, our role is to ensure equal access to all, and that goes well beyond books.”

The program allows participating organizations to select which specific CML locations will offer its passes based on the communities and neighborhoods associated with their outreach and inclusion goals.

Below is a list of current participating cultural institutions and where its passes are available for checkout.

Columbus Museum of Art: Passes available at all 23 CML locations

Passes available at all 23 CML locations Columbus Zoo and Aquarium: Passes available at CML’s Main Library and Barnett, Driving Park, Franklinton, Hilltop, Karl Road, Linden, Marion-Franklin, Martin Luther King, Northern Lights, Northside, Parsons, Shepard and Whitehall branches

Passes available at CML’s Main Library and Barnett, Driving Park, Franklinton, Hilltop, Karl Road, Linden, Marion-Franklin, Martin Luther King, Northern Lights, Northside, Parsons, Shepard and Whitehall branches Franklin Park Conservatory: Passes available at CML’s Driving Park, Martin Luther King and Shepard branches

Passes available at CML’s Driving Park, Martin Luther King and Shepard branches National Veterans Memorial and Museum: Passes available at CML’s Main Library and Barnett, Franklinton, Martin Luther King and Parsons branches

Passes available at CML’s Main Library and Barnett, Franklinton, Martin Luther King and Parsons branches Ohio History Center: Passes available at CML’s Karl Road, Linden, Northern Lights and Northside branches

Passes available at CML’s Karl Road, Linden, Northern Lights and Northside branches Pizzuti Collection of the Columbus Museum of Art: Passes available at all 23 CML locations

Passes available at all 23 CML locations Wexner Center for the Arts: Passes available at all 23 CML locations

Culture Passes can only be checked out in-person, but customers can check availability at www.columbuslibrary.org and typing “Culture Pass” into the catalog search bar.

Just as it does with traditional library material, CML does not buy the passes, rather, they are donated by partner organizations.

Each organization sets its own rules for how many customers are covered under its passes and on which days the passes are accepted. Customers are advised to call the organization ahead of their visit for hours and COVID-19 guidelines.

Sarah Grace Smith is an editorial assistant. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.