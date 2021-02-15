Columbus Library brings in new authors

The Columbus Metropolitan Library started its fifth year of the Carnegie Author Series on Feb. 9 with author Jamie Ford and his book Hotel on the Corner of Bitter and Sweet.

The series will continue through Dec. 5, 2021, featuring five more authors with a wide range of writing styles.

"Columbus Metropolitan Library started this series in 2017 to bring a handful of nationally known authors to main library each year," says Mikalene Guiser, events specialist for CML.

Next up on the schedule is author Imbolo Mbue and her book Behold the Dreamers. The library will be hosting her virtually on Thursday, March 18 at 3 p.m., and those interested in attending can register now on the library's website.

Behold the Dreamers is an award-winning New York Times bestseller that follows the stories of a poor immigrant family in New York City and their wealthy employers. Mbue's next book, How Beautiful We Were, is to be published March 9, 2021.

Hanif Abdurraqib will follow Mbue in the library's line up. He is scheduled to be at the library on Sunday, June 13 at 2 p.m. The library is hopeful this event will be able to be held in person, and free tickets can be acquired for this in-person event in the weeks before June 13.

His book They Can't Kill Us Until They Kill Us is a collection of essays that examine the politics of the world through music. Abdurraqib is a Columbus native and his work has been published in various journals and publications including The New Yorker and The New York Times.

Following Abdurraqib is Lisa Wingate on Sunday Aug. 29 at 2 p.m., then Wil Haygood on Thursday, Oct. 7 at 7 p.m. and finally, Brit Bennet on Sunday, Dec. 5 at 2 p.m.

Laurence Kim Jeff Sabo

Left to right: Hanif Abdurraqib, Brit Bennet, Jamie Ford, Wil Haygood, Imbolo Mbue and Lisa Wingate.

The library anticipates that those programs will all be held in person as well.

"It's a great way for the library to bring free programming to Franklin County residents," Guiser says. "All the talks are free and open to the public, and we hope that it gives our customers access to popular, inspiring and diverse authors and subject matters in a personal way."

All programs are free and available to anyone interested in attending. The event is sponsored by NBC4.

For more information, visit columbuslibrary.org.

Nora McKeown is an editorial assistant. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.