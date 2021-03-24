Columbus indie bookstore roundup

Readers in the Columbus area are fortunate to live in place filled with so many unique bookstores to shop from. From children's books to historical nonfiction to fantasy, Columbus's independent bookstores has readers covered.

Everybody knows about the beautiful Book Loft located in the German Village, but did you know about these three independent book sellers that are making their mark on Columbus?

Cover to Cover

Cover to Cover has been open for more than 40 years, making it the oldest independent children's bookstore in the Midwest.

General Manager Bryan Loar recommends Milo Imagines the World by Matt de la Peña for those seeking a picture book, Red, White and Whole by Rajani Larocca for middle readers and Punching the Air by Ebi Zoboi for young adults.

Gramercy Books

Gramercy Books opened in December 2016 in Bexley. Novelist and journalist Linda Kass is the store's owner and says the author events, knowledgeable and helpful staff and selection of games and puzzles makes Gramercy stand out.

"I love everything about being a bookseller,” says Kass. “Being surrounded by books and seeing the delight they bring people, bringing conversation and a place of discovery and inspiration to our community, creating unique programming that enlighten, engage and inspire attendees."

Kass' top three books that are available at Gramercy now are Klara and The Sun by Kazuo Ishiguro, Infinite Country by Patricia Engel and The Vanishing Half by Brit Bennett.

Prologue Bookshop

Prologue Bookshop is located in the Short North Arts District and owned by Dan Brewster. Before the pandemic, Prologue hosted trivia nights at its neighboring bar and brought authors in to speak with readers. Though these events are not happening now, Prologue plans to continue when it is safe.

"I really like to think we do a very careful job with the curation of what we have in the store," Brewster says. "We have a pretty substantial local focus. So, we have a lot of local books that could be difficult to find elsewhere."

Brewster's top three picks are Four Hundred Souls by Ibram X. Kendi, No One is Talking About This by Patricia Lockwood and The Committed by Viet Thanh Nguyen.

Nora McKeown is an editorial assistant. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.