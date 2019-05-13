Columbus Cultural Arts Center Announces June events

Photo courtesy of CAC
EXHIBITIONS
May 17 - June 22
Time Warp
Mixed Media Fiber Art by Boisali Biswas
June 28 - August 3
Journey Through the Open Door
ARTISTIC VOICES
June 3 - 29
Creations from Columbus Recreation and Parks Community Centers
WORKSHOP:
June 24 - 28, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Exploring Pots and Molds
with North Carolina artist Mark Arnold
PROGRAMMING:
Thursdays, noon - 1 p.m.
Free weekly program.
June 6
Columbus Recreation & Parks Department community center art instructors share about the current exhibition ARTISTIC VOICES
June 13
Painter Marc Thomas shares Strokes for Life Art
June 20
Main Gallery artist Boisali Biswas speaks about her work and exhibition Time Warp
June 27
Summer Workshop Series visiting artists Mark Arnold, Bethany James, & Sarah Sedwick discuss their artwork (Please note that this event will be held from 5-7 pm)
About the Columbus Cultural Arts Center
The CAC is home to some of the most contemporary art in Central Ohio. Emerging artists are promptly featured, as the gallery is known for fostering innovative and new art on the scene.
It's also a learning hub for education and opportunity. Hobbyists, designers, artists and art lovers alike are attracted to the CAC's environment, as everyone is respected and inspired within the community.
Coming up
Conversations & Coffee
This weekly event is a free program that brings artists and art lovers together to chat, bounce ideas around and of course, drink coffee.
May 2 - Judy Vierow
May 9 - Linwood "Lonny" Nichols & Gale Suver
May 16 - Amy Adams
May 23 - Kay Onwukwe
May 30 - Tim Murphy