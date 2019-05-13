Columbus Cultural Arts Center Announces June events

× Expand Photo courtesy of CAC

EXHIBITIONS

May 17 - June 22

Time Warp

Mixed Media Fiber Art by Boisali Biswas

June 28 - August 3

Journey Through the Open Door

ARTISTIC VOICES

June 3 - 29

Creations from Columbus Recreation and Parks Community Centers

WORKSHOP:

June 24 - 28, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Exploring Pots and Molds

with North Carolina artist Mark Arnold

PROGRAMMING:

Thursdays, noon - 1 p.m.

Free weekly program.

June 6

Columbus Recreation & Parks Department community center art instructors share about the current exhibition ARTISTIC VOICES

June 13

Painter Marc Thomas shares Strokes for Life Art

June 20

Main Gallery artist Boisali Biswas speaks about her work and exhibition Time Warp

June 27

Summer Workshop Series visiting artists Mark Arnold, Bethany James, & Sarah Sedwick discuss their artwork (Please note that this event will be held from 5-7 pm)

About the Columbus Cultural Arts Center

The CAC is home to some of the most contemporary art in Central Ohio. Emerging artists are promptly featured, as the gallery is known for fostering innovative and new art on the scene.

It's also a learning hub for education and opportunity. Hobbyists, designers, artists and art lovers alike are attracted to the CAC's environment, as everyone is respected and inspired within the community.

Coming up

Conversations & Coffee

This weekly event is a free program that brings artists and art lovers together to chat, bounce ideas around and of course, drink coffee.

May 2 - Judy Vierow

May 9 - Linwood "Lonny" Nichols & Gale Suver

May 16 - Amy Adams

May 23 - Kay Onwukwe

May 30 - Tim Murphy