Columbus celebrates Earth Day this weekend

The 2019 Columbus Earth Day Celebration will take place at Genoa Park on Saturday, April 20. The festivities begin at noon and end at 8:00 p.m. Rain or shine - the celebration will go on. Because after all, this is the earth's day.

Earth Day will have a wide variety of green-oriented activities, from local bands, family-friendly games, eco-friendly artisans and food trucks. There will also be electric vehicles available from Smart Columbus to test drive. Experts and EV car owners will be there to answer any questions about buying an electric car.

Before the festival kicks off, however, take advantage of a free yoga class at 11:00 a.m., led by yogis from Heartfelt Yoga Studio.

The kid's area will have pot planting, a way for them to really get down in the dirt and learn about the importance of growing plants and food. COSI will take the stage between musical acts to perform live science experiments and will be available all day for fun demonstrations and activities.

Great Lakes Brewing will have an array of crisp, delicious beers on tap, along with the ever-popular Beermosas - a combination of orange juice and Holy Moses. Cocktails will be served by Middle Western Spirits, with a very special OYO Earth Day Cocktail to celebrate sustainability.

Maybe most importantly, the GreenSpotLight Awards will update everyone on the cities most popular eco-friendly program. Three organizations will win recognition for their work in sustainability.

Band lineup

Embers of Arson: 1245pm -130pm

Orion and The Constellations: 2pm - 245pm

Honey & Blue: 315pm - 415pm

Clemens & Co: 445pm -530pm

PronToh: 545pm - 645pm

Parker Louis: 7pm - 8pm

Remember:

This is a zero-waste event, outside food and beverages are not permitted within the cordoned area. Please bring reusable water bottles and avoid plastic. Pets are permitted, but please be mindful of loud noises and young children.