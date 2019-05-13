CoGo Celebrates Bike to Work Week

× Expand Photos courtesy of CoGo Bike Sharing

Bike to Work Week and Bike Month gives Columbus residents a jam-packed schedule of events to attend, thanks to CoGo.

CoGo Bike Share is Central Ohio's bike share system. This includes 600+ bikes and more than 70 stations around Columbus, Bexley, Grandview Heights and Upper Arlington. You download the app, unlock bikes at any time and take off!

Bike to Work Week encourages the habit of - you guessed it - biking to work. It promotes healthy exercise, switches up your daily routine and decreases pollution!

The celebrations will take place in all of the communities and areas listed above. These events are open to the public, include food and drinks and giveaways. Below is the time, dates and location of each event.

From Monday May 13 through the end of Bike Month, riders can obtain a free CoGo day pass using BIKEMONTH in the Transit app.

Bexley

May 13, 5 - 6:30 p.m.

Market District Kitchen & Bar

Upper Arlington

May 14, 10 - 11:30 a.m.

La Chatelaine

Columbus

May 14, 5 - 6:30 p.m.

Lineage Brewing

Easton

May 17, 12 - 1:00 p.m.

Town Center Barnes & Noble

Grandview Heights

May 17, 5 - 6:30 p.m.

The Ohio Taproom

Top Popular Spots to Bike

The Scioto Trail

German Village

Columbus Art Rides