CoGo offers free rides for Earth Day

× Expand Photos courtesy of Chad Gibson and Justin Milam CoGo has nearly 50 stations dispersed throughout Columbus and the surrounding communities.

The flowers are blooming, the sun is shining, spring is here so what better time to acknowledge our beautiful planet than now?

Earth Day is Monday, April 22 and CoGo Bike Share is working to lower car emission.

The company, which offers rentable bikes throughout central Ohio at multiple stations, is offering free 24-hour day passes for Earth Day. CoGo is hoping central Ohioans will ditch their motor vehicles and try a sustainable, healthy and fun transportation method for their Monday commute.

How to get Free Ride

To obtain a free pass, the rider can download the Transit app and enter the promo code EARTHDAY19, providing 24 hours of unlimited 30-minute rides on CoGo Bike Share bikes. Bike stations are available in Bexley, Grandview Heights, Columbus and Upper Arlington, but riders can find exact locations in the Transit app or by purchasing an annual membership.

In a press release by CoGo, Market Manager Chet Ridenour reinforces the use of biking to work.

“Not only is it good for the environment, you may get to your destination quicker and you’ll definitely arrive more relaxed – avoiding the rush hour congestion and breathing in the fresh air,” Ridenour says.

Not working on Monday? The free pass is still fun for all. Enjoy the fresh air by peddling through parks, or visit your favorite shops or restaurants via bike.

For more information on CoGo, visit www.cogobikeshare.com.

Fun Facts and Info

CoGo began in 2013 and since then, riders have offset more than 493,000 pounds of carbon from entering the atmosphere – the equivalent of carbon sequestered by more than 263 acres of forest in a single year.

The company offers 600+ bikes at 70+ stations located throughout central Ohio.

CoGo bikes are available to ride 24/7/365.

Annual memberships cost $75 per year for 365 days of unlimited, 30-minute rides on classic CoGo bikes. One-day and three-day passes provide unlimited 30-minute trips during these periods and are available for around various prices.

Earth Day celebration Saturday, April 20

Who says you have to celebrate the earth just on Earth Day? Learn more about the fun-filled events happening downtown at The 2019 Columbus Earth Day Celebration.