Citywide book club brings in Jason Reynolds

The Columbus Metropolitan Library will be hosting its final virtual book discussion of the One Book – One Community initiative on Jan. 21 from 7-8 p.m. focusing on the topics of race and racism.

CML has partnered with eight central Ohio library systems to encourage Ohioans to read and engage in conversation about the book STAMPED: Racism, Antiracism and You by Jason Reynolds and Ibram X. Kendi.

"At Columbus Metropolitan Library, our vision is a thriving community where wisdom prevails," says Donna Zuiderweg, CML chief community engagement officer. "With this partnership, we hope to encourage central Ohioans of all ages to consider reading this title together as a basis for critical discussion."

The book focuses on the history of racism and how racist ideas remain integrated in the United States to this today. Along with two more of Kendi's books, STAMPED: Racism, Antiracism and You is reported to be in the process of adaptation to a documentary on Netflix.

Kendi is the founding director of the Boston University Center for Antiracist Research and has gained much recognition for his influential writings about antiracism; Reynolds was named National Ambassador for Young People's Literature for 2020-2021. The book they coauthored is a No.1 New York Times bestseller.

The discussion will feature panelists including Columbus City Councilmember Shannon Hardin; Charles Hillman, president and CEO of the Columbus Metropolitan Housing Authority; Executive Director of Stonewall Columbus, Densil Porteous; and Coordinator of Public Engagement for the Kirwin Institute for the Study of Race and Ethnicity, Lena Tenney.

Participating libraries share the goal of connecting their communities through open-mindedness and tolerance.

In addition to the virtual discussion, readers are encouraged to keep the conversation going by posting photos and reflections on the conversation on social media with the hashtag #centralohioreads.

Following the program will be a free virtual discussion with author Jason Reynolds on Sunday, Jan. 24 at 4 p.m.

To learn more or join the discussion, visit the library's website: www.columbuslibrary.org.

