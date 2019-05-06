Chroma: Best of CCAD 2019 set for May 8

× Expand CCAD

Classes are over, diplomas are being accepted and summer vacation is in the air. At the Columbus College of Art and Design though, some students are getting ready for a big finale.

Wednesday, May 8, CCAD and OhioHealth present Chroma: Best of CCAD | The 140th Student Exhibition.

If you don’t know, here’s a quick rundown. CCAD is turning 140 this year and Chroma is a free exhibit of exemplary pieces by students from each major, CORE programs, and first-years in the MFA and MD program.

Held on the newly renovated CCAD campus, the showcase begins at 5 p.m. with a short ceremony celebrating the completion of the construction project, Creative Campus.

The event runs until 9 p.m. and features food trucks, craft beer and a number of interactive activities – Chroma-Con (similar to Comic-Con), a pop-up fashion show, video game demos, archival CCAD footage and more.

You can witness projects by industrial design students that include prosthetics that adapt to growing children, drills for workers who have arthritis and new electrical scooters. Also, experience projects focused on emotional vulnerability and DNA sequencing, along with screenings of works by animation and film & video students. And so much more.

Can’t make it on Wednesday? Top student works will be on display at CCAD’s Beeler Gallery until July 20.

To learn more about Chroma 2019 and for a complete schedule of events, visit www.ccad.edu/chroma.

About CCAD According to CCAD

“Columbus College of Art & Design teaches undergraduate and graduate students in the midst of a thriving creative community in Columbus, Ohio. Founded in 1879, CCAD is one of the oldest private, nonprofit art and design colleges in the United States, and in 2019, the college is celebrating 140 years of creative excellence. For more information, visit ccad.edu.”