Chipotle is "freeting".
During the 2019 men's professional basketball championship series, every time an announcer says the word "FREE" during a game, Chipotle will tweet a unique keyword which unlocks up to 500 free entrees during the first half of each game and up to 1,000 entrees during the second half.
Check Chipotle's twitter for more details! Good luck!
Chipotle hacks
- Order a bowl with double everything and ask for tortillas on the side. Wrap your own burritos - two for the price of one!
- Ask for half and half proteins - you always get more.
- Bring your burrito bowl home and mix it in with your own bed of lettuce or spinach.
- Order a veggie bowl to get free guac.
- Ask for your burrito to be double wrapped - it's less breakage and more burrito!
- Ask for both brown and white rice - it's no charge.
- When you buy a $30 gift card, you get a free burrito in the process.
DIY Chipotle Chicken Recipe
Ingredients
- 1 Tbsp. vegetable oil
- 2 chipotle peppers, finely chopped
- 1 Tsp. garlic powder
- 1 Tsp. ground cumin
- 1/2 Tsp. dried oregano
- 1/2 Tsp. black pepper
- 4 boneless, skinless chicken thighs
Instructions
- Combine vegetable oil, chopped chipotle peppers, garlic, cumin, oregano and black pepper.
- Place chicken in a large ziplock bag and add the marinade. Zip the bag and mix the chicken into the marinade. Place in the fridge for at least an hour.
- Heat outdoor or indoor grill about 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Place chicken onto the grill for 5 to 6 minutes per side until chicken is cooked. Remove and let rest for 10 minutes.