Chipotle is giving away FREE burritos

Chipotle is "freeting".

During the 2019 men's professional basketball championship series, every time an announcer says the word "FREE" during a game, Chipotle will tweet a unique keyword which unlocks up to 500 free entrees during the first half of each game and up to 1,000 entrees during the second half.

Check Chipotle's twitter for more details! Good luck!

× 🏀 We’re giving away up to $1,000,000 in burritos. 🏀 Every time the announcer says FREE we’ll tweet out a code for free burritos. 5/30, 9PM ET TERMS: https://t.co/02TnDt1ykH — Chipotle (@ChipotleTweets) May 28, 2019

Chipotle hacks

Order a bowl with double everything and ask for tortillas on the side. Wrap your own burritos - two for the price of one!

Ask for half and half proteins - you always get more.

Bring your burrito bowl home and mix it in with your own bed of lettuce or spinach.

Order a veggie bowl to get free guac.

Ask for your burrito to be double wrapped - it's less breakage and more burrito!

Ask for both brown and white rice - it's no charge.

When you buy a $30 gift card, you get a free burrito in the process.

DIY Chipotle Chicken Recipe

Ingredients

1 Tbsp. vegetable oil

2 chipotle peppers, finely chopped

1 Tsp. garlic powder

1 Tsp. ground cumin

1/2 Tsp. dried oregano

1/2 Tsp. black pepper

4 boneless, skinless chicken thighs

Instructions