Cheryl's Cookies Annual Bake Sale

Bake Sale

What’s better than buttercream frosted, devil’s food chocolate, lemon burst, mint chocolate, salty caramel and chocolate cookies?

All those pastries – on sale.

Cheryl’s Cookies will hold their Annual Bake Sale on Saturday, February 16 at the Ohio Expo Center. Lucky for all you who may slip up and forget Valentine's Day (Boy, bet you're in the dog house!) the sale may be just what you need to patch things up - with lots of sugar.

The event will offer 75% off a variety of options and the 50 first people in line will receive a free gift.

A Sweet for Every Occasion - How to choose just the right pastry!

It’s my friend’s birthday!

The birthday cake cookies – obviously! They taste like real birthday cake!

Oops… I totally messed up.

Messed up? No one can stay mad after a caramel fudge brownie.

We’re having a party!

You’re going to want the celebration cookies – nothing better!

I just want to tell someone I love them.

Peanut butter frosted buckeye brownies. Period.

Cheryl’s Cookies History

The first Cheryl’s Cookies store opened in 1981 in Columbus, Ohio by Cheryl Krueger and her college roommate, Caryl Walker.

One Valentine’s Day, the company introduced their famous buttercream frosted cut out cookies and received high praise, becoming a household name almost overnight.

The Columbus-born bakery has evolved with gourmet brownies, fancy cookies, cakes and seasonal gift packages for every occasion.

For those with food sensitivities – Cheryl’s also offers a wide range of gluten-free and sugar-free options!

Mallory Arnold is an assistant editor. Feedback welcome at marnold@cityscenemediagroup.com.