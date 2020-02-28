Check out VR studio now open at Easton Town Center

The Easton AMC has been a reliable source of food, entertainment and memorable experiences for the community. Following its reputation as an innovator in cinema exhibition — gained by introducing reclining seats and enhanced food and beverage options — now the theater is offering immersive VR experiences through Dreamscapes.

Dreamscapes opened today at the Easton Town Center’s AMC theatre and it's a far-out experience. Dreamscapes is a location-based VR studio combining the emotional power of Hollywood storytelling, the adrenaline rush of roller coaster thrills and a full-body tracking system to fully immerse visitors in unique stories and worlds. The studio offers three epic experiences available for all ages that will inspire joy and collaboration.

This is the third Dreamscapes studio, the second venue that AMC is introducing and the first Dreamscapes studio in the Midwest.

In Alien Zoo, visitors will travel across the galaxy and interact with alien creatures such as frog cats, working together to escape the galaxy’s most dangerous predator.

In The Curse of the Lost Pearl: A Magic Projector Adventure, visitors will step through the screen to become part of a movie. Inside this adventure, the audience will work to unlock clues, escape treacherous traps and discover the secret of The Lost Pearl.

In The Blu: Deep Rescue, a collaborative project with WeVR, visitors descend into the ocean to explore underwater worlds and aquatic life and join an urgent mission to rescue a trapped baby blue whale to unite it with its mother.

The full experience for each adventure lasts around 35 minutes. These three distinct adventure pods will rotate on a regular basis.

Dreamscapes was developed in 2017 by a team with former experience in studios such as Dreamworks and Disney.

In a press release, CEO of Dreamscape Bruce Vaughn says, “Our singular goal is to create magical memories between families and friends that can’t be experienced anywhere else. We do this by building unforgettable immersive worlds and fusing them together with stories filled with adventure, joy, collaborative challenges and heartwarming moments.”

Dreamscape opens at tody, Feb. 28, at AMC Easton. General admissions tickets are $20.99 each.

For further information, visit www.dreamscapeimmersive.com.

Natalie Caswell is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome in the comments.