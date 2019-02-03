You'll get excited for these 1400 Food Lab events!

You don't have to be a seasoned chef or an all-out foodie to enjoy these upcoming events at 1400 Food Lab.

Based in Columbus, 1400 Food Lab is cooking up new methods to help start-up food businesses, forging an environment to test recipes and ideas, and creating an inclusive environment for everyone to work, learn and ultimately have fun with food.

Just for Kids!

In this hands-on three-part course, young chefs – ages 7 and younger – will explore and make Thai, Chinese’s and Vietnamese dishes.

Attendees will share a creation with the class and can take some home. Guardians are welcome to stay and watch as the children learn and cook. Food allergies? Contact uakidscook@gmail.com.

Classes are $45. Contact 1400 Food Lab regarding a discount for signing up for all three Asian cooking classes in advance.

Saturday, Feb. 9

11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 16

11 a.m.-12 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 23

11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Events for Adults

Start Your Business: The 1st 10 Steps to Starting a Food Business

Tuesday, Feb. 12

10 a.m.-12 p.m.

The Columbus food scene is bustling, so now is the time to start your own restaurant or food business! Learn from Nick Dekker – creator of Breakfast with Nick – as he explains the regulatory and legal requirements for selling your product. Together, you will develop an action plan to execute your idea with experts from the ODA, health department and more.

Fondue Night with FromagerieOhio

Wednesday, Feb. 13

7-9 p.m.

Join 1400 Food Lab and FromagerieOhio – “a cheese-centric tasting café and microbakery” – as they host an evening of cheesy goodness.

Presented in the traditional Swiss method, click here to view the full menu and how to reserve your spot at the table.

Dining in the Dark

Thursday, Feb. 14

6-9 p.m.

A unique event, this sensory-based dining experience puts you right in the moment and allows you to connect more with your food and those around you. Slap on a blindfold and get ready!

You have to be 21 and over to attend this event, and admission is $60. The menus consist of four courses and each dish featuring a mocktail prepared by locally-based Simple Time Mixers. To keep your pallet guessing during the meal, the menu is not disclosed beforehand, but more information can be found here.

Authentic Interior Mexican Cooking with Pibil Columbus: Pozole

Thursday, Feb. 16

6-8 p.m.

This is the first class of a series lead by local chef Elena Hatfield of Pibil Columbus. Create authentic interior Mexican dishes while learning the history and facts of each recipe. In this first class, Hartfield will introduce pozole, an iconic soup in all of Mexico.

Keep your eyes peeled on 1400 Food Lab for additional dates and information relating to this fun and education series.

Mixology: Craft Cocktails with Simple Times Mixers

Friday, Feb. 22

6:30-8:30 p.m.

Who doesn’t love a cocktail party? Under the expertise of Mark Tinus of Simple Times Mixers, learn to mix, muddle, shake and stir like a pro. Plus, discover new flavors, understand alcohol ratios and learn about the fanciest garnishes.

Tickets must be purchased prior to 5 p.m. on Feb. 20. To learn more about this event and Mark Tinus, click here.

Sunday Supper with Por’Ketta

Sunday, Feb. 24

6-8 p.m.

Tony Layne, owner of Por’Ketta food truck. and 1400 Food Lab invite you to join in this family-friendly event. Enjoy some of Layne’s favorite dishes while gathered at a communicable table with old and new family and friends. Platform Beer Co. will also make an appearance.

To learn more about the menu and Layne, check out the events Facebook page.

To learn more about these events, visit www.1400foodlab.com.

