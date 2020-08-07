Central Ohio Symphony supports virtual fundraiser

× Expand Courtesy of Central Ohio Symphony

The annual Benefit in the Barn provides a crucial lifeline for the Delaware County and Union County Farm Bureaus, who stave off hunger in their counties with the help of funds raised from this event. The Benefit has raised more than $275,000 in the past five years, and the Central Ohio Symphony has been a proud supporter of this effort. Serving as the official musical entertainment of the event, the symphony had no plans of being silenced by a pandemic.

“I said ‘yes’ as soon as the committee asked us to perform and announced the ‘Barn’ was going virtual,” says Warren W. Hyer, symphony executive director.

While making the decision was easy, adapting a musical performance for a virtual format proved to be difficult when musicians are accustomed to playing together in the same room. Hyer, however, never wavered in his determination.

“I knew it would take significant extra planning. No orchestra performances are happening anywhere,” Hyer says. “Our musicians haven’t played since March and we knew we couldn’t bring them all together. But this event is important for the community, so we found a way to make it work.”

To adjust to a new medium, the symphony videotaped and recorded the performance in the large party barn at Leeds Farm in Ostrander (the Leeds family would have hosted this year’s event in person). Fourteen musicians participated in this performance, and music director Jaime Morales-Matos alternated between conductor and solo trombonist throughout the pieces. Despite the reduced capacity, the symphony was elated to support Benefit in the Barn for its sixth year.

“Our musicians were thrilled to be playing together again,” Hyer says. “Our goal was to provide a high quality, rewarding musical event for Benefit in the Barn and I think we sailed past that goal.”

Hyer knows how important it is to provide aid and support to local groups, especially in light of this pandemic. As a constant benefactor of Benefit in the Barn, the Symphony will continue to help strengthen the communities in Delaware and Union County.

“Benefit in the Barn is important for our agencies committed to fighting hunger. It is important for the Symphony to support the Barn event because it fulfills our mission to be actively engaged with our community more than just being on the stage during our regular season,” Hyer says.

Benefit in the Barn will run online during the week of August 10 and conclude with the Symphony’s virtual performance on August 15. You can donate $35 through United Way of Delaware County to participate in a full week of virtual activities and sponsors will match all donations.