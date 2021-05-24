Central Ohio Birdathon returns in 2021

Spread your wings and poke your beak into the great outdoors in search of as many species of birds as you can find.

The Columbus Audubon is putting on its annual Birdathon from May 15-23 to support some of central Ohio’s most threatened and endangered birds.

Funds donated to the Birdathon go directly toward the Columbus Audubon’s conservation and engagement programs, according to its website. The organization has raised more than $7,000 towards its $12,000 goal.

Bill Heck, project leader for the Birdathon, says the fundraiser – which has been going on since the mid-1970s – entails teams going out for a day and trying to find as many bird species as possible. Heck says that anyone can make a team, and they are comprised of birders of all experience levels, from casual to serious.

The Columbus Audubon, founded in 1913, is one of the largest chapters of the National Audubon Society, according to its website. Heck says that the money raised goes toward the Audubon’s community and educational programming, such as field trips, and conservation efforts in general.

“In addition to a fundraiser, of course, it also helps to raise awareness of birds and the need for conservation – bird conservation, in particular,” Heck says. “The Audubon is focused on conservation seen through the lens of birds. We’re interested in conservation as a whole, but we’re pretty certain that when you take care of birds, you’re going to take care of a lot of other stuff, too.”

Donors either donate a lump sum prior to the start of the Birdathon or pledge $1 per species found, Heck says. This year, Heck’s team found 152 different bird species.

The fundraiser always takes place in the month of May due to the migration pattern of some of the most popular birds, such as warblers. Heck says bird migration essentially comes through Ohio in May.

“It’s the birdiest time in Ohio, I’d say, in terms of number of species,” Heck says.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Birdathon was unable to take place in 2020. Heck says this added to the significance of this year’s fundraiser.

“Last year we couldn’t have one,” Heck says. “It’s part of the joy that I think everybody feels that we’re finally getting some relief from the pandemic, so this one was really special.”

To donate or find more information regarding the Birdathon, visit the Columbus Audubon’s website.

Trevor Simpson is an editorial assistant. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.