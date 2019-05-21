Celebrate Memorial Day Weekend at the Commons

× Expand Photo by Randall L. Schieber Photography Family Funday Columbus Commons

With summer just around the corner be sure to visit the Columbus Commons this weekend for some Memorial Day fun!

Join families from across central Ohio on Saturday, May 25 for Family Fun Day, a free event guaranteed to put a smile on your family’s face. Scattered across the Columbus Commons from 4-8 p.m., enjoy carousel rides, crafts, face painting and inflatables, which require a $5 hand stamp for access.

Also, make sure to pack some extra blankets and chairs, for you will not want to miss Ralph Breaks the Internet – presented by KEMBA Financial Credit Union – beginning at 8:15 p.m. right after Family Fun Day. With Taquero and Jeni’s open during the movie, this free event is sure to be a treat in more ways than one.

After a day of family fun, call up some old friends and come back to the Columbus Commons on Sunday, May 26 to watch Shadowbox Live celebrate women of rock ‘n’ roll music with their free performance of Leather and Lace: A Musical Tribute to the Women of Rock. A bar and food trucks will open at 6 p.m., giving you plenty of time to grab a drink, a bite to eat, catch up with some friends and relax before the music starts at 8 p.m.

× Expand Photo by Randall L. Schieber Family Funday Columbus Commons

What to bring to music and movie Columbus Commons events?

Do Bring:

Lawn or folding chairs

Blankets

Picnic baskets (although the Columbus Commons does reserve the right to search bags)

Food and non-alcoholic beverages

Don’t Bring:

Alcoholic beverages

Coolers

Plastic tarps

Tents

Staked umbrellas

Parking Info

You can park for only $5 at the Columbus Commons Underground Garage (191 S. Third St.) or at the Columbus Commons Main Garage (55 E. Rich St.). Visit www.columbuscommons.org/visit/parking to consider reserving a parking spot for this weekend or for more parking information.

Sara Dowler is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.