Celebrate Armed Forces Day at local airport

In observance of Armed Forces Day, why not take a quick detour from Columbus to Fairfield Country Airport?

This Saturday, May 18, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., the Fairfield County Airport Authority will be celebrating the airport’s 50th anniversary with fun-filled activities.

History is in the air as you honor veterans and servicemen and women together on this open field. The legendary B-25 bomber, vintage airplanes, and search and air rescue vehicles will all be on display. Guests can also admire platoons of U.S. military vehicles as well as a replica of the Korean War Memorial provided by the local Freedom’s Never Free organization. The Historical Aircraft Squadron will corral even more military aircraft and vehicles for your viewing pleasure. The event will also feature fleets of emergency service vehicles and classic cars.

The event is more than eye candy, though. Adventurous children between ages 8 and 17 may go on free airplane rides, courtesy of volunteer pilots as part of the Young Eagles program. Adults may be interested in paying for discovery flights by Sundowner Aviation, and run the chance of riding a historic biplane or a helicopter.

"Although the airport is 50 years old, I still think it's a hidden gem in the county," says Glenn Burns in a press release, president of the Fairfield County Airport Authority. "This gives us an opportunity to showcase the airport to people in our community and give them a chance to see airplanes up close. It's great for kids. I’m hoping many people take advantage of the flights that are offered so they can view our beautiful county from the sky.”

Historically-inclined attendees may be interested in mingling with representatives from the Tuskegee Airmen as they discuss their participation in the Tuskegee Experience – the Army Air Corp’s World War II program to train African American combat pilots. Colonel Tom Moe, Silver Star recipient of the U.S. Air Force and Vietnam POW, will be present as well. He will be giving the celebration’s keynote address, too.

For food, the event offers a special lunch, breakfast and food trucks.

For more information, visit www.fairfieldcountyairport.com.

