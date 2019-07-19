CCAD is relaunching this exhibit for its 140th birthday

× Expand Eric Homan Media Productions

Did you know that our very own Columbus College of Art & Design is 140 years old? To mark this special occasion, CCAD is relaunching its traditional Faculty Triennial Exhibition.

From Aug. 1 to Sept. 6, fifteen of CCAD’s talented faculty members will be exhibiting their magnum opuses at Beeler Gallery. Come admire these artists and designers’ paintings, sculptures, installations to film, ceramics and poetry for free.

Lucy I. Zimmerman, assistant curator of exhibitions at the Wexner Center for the Arts, will serve as both curator and juror for the exhibition.

“Out of nearly 50 applications, I have tried to capture work across a broad range of media and disciplines while remaining uncompromising in my commitment to show the strongest work,” says Zimmerman in a press release. “The tone of the work included ranges from critical and conceptually rigorous, to celebratory, demure, hopeful, playful (and) even funny.”

Thematically variegated, works on display seek to capture politics, technology, motherhood and the central Ohio community.

Credits to Provost Dona Lantz, CCAD’s faculty members, and Beeler Gallery staff, including Fine Arts & Contemporary Crafts Chair Tim Rietenbach and Registrar Marla Roddy for reviving this tradition that happened once every three years.

“Our faculty are incredibly talented artists and designers,” Lantz says in a press release. “They often showcase their work around Columbus and across the country, but we want to showcase their work on campus, too.”

“This show is an opportunity to celebrate our faculty and demonstrate their successes, not only as educators but as professionals in a variety of creative fields,” says CCAD President Melanie Corn in a press release.

Check out the participating faculty members

Joshua Butts | Department Head of Writing, Literature & Philosophy

| Department Head of Writing, Literature & Philosophy Kelly DeVore | Interior Architecture & Design Chair

| Interior Architecture & Design Chair Jessie Horning | CORE Studies Adjunct Faculty

| CORE Studies Adjunct Faculty Danielle Julian Norton | Fine Arts & Graduate Studies Associate Professor

| Fine Arts & Graduate Studies Associate Professor John Kortlander | Fine Arts Professor

| Fine Arts Professor Kelly Malec-Kosak | Chair of Master of Fine Arts

| Chair of Master of Fine Arts Mike Olenick | Graduate Studies Adjunct Faculty

| Graduate Studies Adjunct Faculty Nate Ricciuto | Fine Arts & Contemporary Crafts Adjunct Faculty

| Fine Arts & Contemporary Crafts Adjunct Faculty Tim Rietenbach | Fine Arts & Contemporary Crafts Chair

| Fine Arts & Contemporary Crafts Chair Liz Roberts | Graduate Studies Adjunct Faculty, in collaboration with CCAD grad Elena Harvey Collins | MFA, 2012

| Graduate Studies Adjunct Faculty, in collaboration with CCAD grad Elena | MFA, 2012 Bruce H. Robinson | Fine Arts Professor Emeritus

| Fine Arts Professor Emeritus Michael Karl Stickrod | Film & Video Adjunct Faculty

| Film & Video Adjunct Faculty Julie Taggart | Dean of School of Studio Arts

| Dean of School of Studio Arts Kaname Takada | Contemporary Crafts & Graduate Studies Professor

| Contemporary Crafts & Graduate Studies Professor Samuel Wagner | CORE Studies Adjunct Faculty

Emile Lin is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome in the comments.