CCAD has several exciting news announcements

2019 Teen Screenwriting Competition

Your teen can get free screenwriting feedback—and the opportunity to have their script turned into a movie short—in our 2019 Teen Screenwriting Competition. Teens age 13–18 are invited to sign up for a free two-part screening workshop on Saturday, Feb. 9, and Saturday, Feb. 23. They’ll get feedback from their peers and instructor, and industry professionals will select three winners to attend a three-week filmmaking workshop in June and see their scripts made into short, 3–5-minute movies.

Registration ends Jan. 30. Click here to sign-up!

Hurry! There is still time to sign-up for art classes

Our Saturday Morning Art Classes for youth in grades 1–12 (and now for adults, too!) are the perfect fit for the creatives in your life.

Registration closes Monday, Jan. 14, and classes begin Saturday, Jan. 19.

The most fashionable fundraiser of the year returns on Friday, May 10.

Save the date for the 2019 CCAD Fashion Show, which is back on our newly renovated campus and better than ever.

Take time to reflect in Beeler Gallery

Stay up-to-date with the latest installments at the Beller Gallery. Since October 2018 the gallery has featured the exhibition arms ache avid aeon: Nancy Brooks Brody / Joy Episalla / Zoe Leonard / Carrie Yamaoka: fierce pussy amplified. The four artists are the original core members of fierce pussy, a New York-based queer art collective.

Part three is currently being installed and set to open Jan. 18 and runs through Feb. 10. Enjoy a curator-led tour with Director of Exhibitions Jo-ey Tang on Wednesday, Jan. 23 at 11 a.m.

Part four is set to open Feb. 20 and runs through March 17.

To learn more about fierce pussy and the featured art, visit bellergallery.org.

140 Years of Art and Design - Upcoming free events!

Columbus College of Art & Design celebrates its 140th birthday in 2019. A new exhibition titled 140 Years of Creative Excellence opened last week and runs through Jan. 25 at CCAD's Acock Gallery. The show features exhibition posters, flyers, and catalogs, including pieces from the late 1800s. And mark your calendar, a free reception open to the public is set for Tuesday, Jan. 15 at 6:30 p.m.

There is also a screening of found footage on Thursday, Feb. 7 at 6:30 p.m in the Canzani Center Screening Room. Since CCAD was established in 1879 the footage doesn't go back that far, but some quirky reel was found that is sure to entertain all. This event is free and open to the public.

A world-famous fashion program

Fashion industry blog Fashionista named Columbus College of Art & Design a top school for Fashion Design in its 2018 ranking of fashion programs around the world.

CCAD came in at No. 20 on Fashionista’s ranking, which was developed from data and extensive surveys.