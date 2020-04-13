CCAD gets digitally creative for graduation ceremony

When the Columbus College of Art and Design announced in mid-March that the 2020 commenncment was canceled due to COVID-19, one student decided that the seniors still needed to celebrate together.

Senior Hannah “Han” Donovan is currently working on building a Minecraft replica of the once slated venue for the ceremony, Mershon Auditorium at The Ohio State University. Minecraft is a sandbox video game where players use natural resources to build entire cities from scratch.

“I knew commencement was being canceled for everyone’s health and safety but I couldn’t help to be a little bummed,” Donovan, who was named Outstanding Senior for CCAD’s Comics & Narrative Practice program, said in a statement. “I’m the type of person to look for ways to help myself and others find light in bad situations."

After sharing her idea and current progress on Twitter, CCAD positively responded and asked Donovan "to make Minecraft commencement a reality.”

"Our students are talented and clever, so it’s exciting to see them taking all of this change and uncertainty and making the best of it," Dr. Melanie Corn, CCAD president, said in a statement.

According to CCAD, Donovan plans on completing the digital version of Mershon Auditorium soon, complete with an exterior and interior with seats and a stage. Donovan also plans on adding a few CCAD touches including the iconic Art Sign and references to faculty.

So how does this all work on the big day of Saturday, May 9? CCAD give an explanation:

Students can play Minecraft in the Mershon replica before and after graduation throughout May. On Saturday, May 9, at 10 a.m., CCAD plans to stream the graduation event on ccad.edu. The stream will feature Dr. Corn, Provost Julie Taggart, and student leaders, all dressed in their regalia, with shots of the auditorium in the game interspersed throughout the online event.

Graduates will receive caps and gowns and are encouraged to celebrate with their family and friends in small groups on their own while sharing photos of themselves on their social media accounts with the hashtag #ccadlasts. Also, graduates will have the opportunity to celebrate with the class of 2020 in person at an informal event in the fall.

To add to the celebration, CCAD Animation classes are developing a virtual space to provide graduating seniors a digital platform to celebrate their graduation. This multi-class world-building project will recreate the center of CCAD’s campus and will be an online game that students can hang out, play games and have fun.

× 1 of 2 Expand × 2 of 2 Expand Prev Next

For more CCAD news, visit www.ccad.edu/newsroom.