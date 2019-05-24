Cbus ranks in top 20 best places to visit this summer

× Expand Photo courtesy of Larry Hamill Dusk 2016 Columbus Arts Festival Dusk 2016 Columbus Arts Festival

On a budget? Have a staycation because Columbus is ranked among the top 20 best places to visit this summer.

According to WalletHub’s 2019’s Best Summer Travel Destinations survey, Columbus ranks 16. Not too shabby, Cbus.

WalletHub analyzed and compared 100 of the most populated metro areas in America across six main categories: travel costs and hassles, local costs, attractions, weather, activities and safety. WalletHub then took these six categories and evaluated them using 40 different metrics such as cost of living, number of attractions, retail shopping centers per capita, etc. Each metric was then graded on a 100-point scale, with a score of 100 representing the best, all in order to develop a clear ranking of the most affordable and easiest to reach summer destinations in the U.S.

Columbus’ Rankings

Out of 100 cities across America here is how Columbus measured up.

Total Rank: 16

Total Score: 61.13

Travel Costs & Hassles Rank: 22

Local Costs Rank: 13

Attractions Rank: 53

Weather Rank: 20

Activities Rank: 71

Safety Rank: 36

Ditch the passport, there is plenty to experience and love about Cbus this summer.

Popular Summer Events in Cbus

× Expand David Heasley (@CoverPhoto) Columbus Food Truck Festival

Popular Attractions in Columbus

The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium

With more than 11,000 animals representing nearly 600 species, you and your family are sure to discover a new favorite animal. Visit www.columbuszoo.org for more information to plan your next visit!

Zoombezi Bay

Spanning 22.7 acres and featuring 17 waterslides, a wave pool, lazy river and more you’re guaranteed some summertime fun. To plan your next visit, go to zoombezibay.columbuszoo.org for more information.

COSI

Originally opened in 1964, COSI has been inspiring interest in science, technology, engineering and math for 55 years with creative and interactive exhibits and activities. Visit www.cosi.org to learn something new.

Columbus Commons

Did you know there are more than 200 free events each year at the Columbus Commons? Go to www.columbuscommons.org to see what free event is scheduled next.

× Expand Photo by Randall L. Schieber Photography Bastille Columbus Commons

Columbus Museum of Art

Built for the community by the community, the Columbus Museum of Art celebrates the diversity of the city through art. To see what current exhibitions are on display, visit www.columbusmuseum.org for more information.

Inniswood Metro Gardens

Spanning 123 acres and home to more than 2,000 species of plants, the Inniswood Metro Gardens has inspired central Ohioans of all generations. Visit www.inniswood.org for hours of operation and directions.

Short North Arts District

Nicknamed the art and soul of Columbus, visit this stretch of North High Street to experience the amazing art, fashion and dining that Columbus has to offer. Go to www.shortnorth.org for more information on parking and current art exhibitions.

North Market

As central Ohio’s authentic public market, the North Market has served its community and visitors since 1876. Visit www.northmarket.com for a list of merchants and hours of operation.

Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens

Originally opened in 1895, the Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens has been celebrating nature as essential to the human experience through education and community. To visit the butterflies and see the lush plants go to www.fpconservatory.org to plan your visit today.

× Expand Photo courtesy of the Franklin Park Conservatory

Sara Dowler is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.