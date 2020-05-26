Cbus podcasts, local cocktail recipes and more

John Nixon Instagram @Apple0Jack _ John Nix

Cook

In the upcoming June issue of CityScene Magazine, we decided to not feature a Spirits section and instead focus on the amazing artists and people that make Columbus great and highlight some ways to stay entertained even with events canceled.

That being said, it doesn’t mean you can’t go back and check out previous Spirit articles. Learn how to make a gumbo-inspired bourbon drink, a maple syrup cocktail, Lincoln Social’s s’more cocktail and so much more.

And even though making a cocktail isn’t technically cooking, we’re going to let it slide. It’s 90 degrees and sunny, you deserve a refreshing cocktail for dinner.

Listen

There seems to be a podcast for just about any interest and now more than ever it’s important to support local. Columbus Podcast: The Voice of Columbus, features a handful of locally produced podcast worth checking out, but here are some that talk mainly about Columbus and Ohio.

Scioto Mile

Exercise

When the Scioto Mile isn’t flooding from endless rain, everyone knows it’s a tranquil and amazing spot to have a picnic, ride a bike or even rollerblade. The steep hills and smooth paths make for a skate zone. The sport is easier than running but harder than riding a bike, making is a doable challenge for just about any age.

Have you ever heard of the locally based Clown Prince of Rollerblading on Instagram? Matt Lyon holds this title and his page, @hoodpanda, is worth checking out. Plus, get inspired on where your next Columbus rollerblading adventure lies.

